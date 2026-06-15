Oklahoma Adds Blaylock Brother to the Class of 2027

The Oklahoma Sooners keep building on their elite recruiting class of 2027.

Trenton Blaylock, a 3-star cornerback from Houston's Humble Atascocita High School, and younger brother of current Sooner running back Tory Blaylock, has committed to Oklahoma, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Trenton Blaylock has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 175 CB chose the Sooners over Texas and Vandy



“Sooner Nation I’m finally home let’s work‼️”https://t.co/KdIdVv1udQ pic.twitter.com/Sb2WLI1s5r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2026

Both Rivals and 247Sports have him rated as a 3-star prospect. At 6-1, 175-pounds, he is the No. 53-ranked cornerback in the nation and the No. 71-ranked player in the state of Texas per 247Sports. Rivals has Blaylock listed higher at No. 41 at his position and No. 52 within the state.

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Blaylock chose OU over Vanderbilt, Texas and Arkansas among other schools. No doubt having his brother, who led the team last season with 480 yards and four scores on 120 attempts, helped Oklahoma in recruiting him.

OU now has four corners verbally pledged in the class of 2027. Talented players like Mikhail McCreary, a 4-star player out of Claudia Taylor Johnson in San Antonio, TX, Desert Edge (Goodyear, AZ)'s Mikyal Davis and the star of the class — 5-star Gabriel Osborne Jr. out of Mustang.

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Former defensive backs coach Jay Valai was originally tasked with convincing Blaylock to follow his brother to Norman. That job has now fallen to new corners coach LaMar Morgan, who joined the program after Valai took a job with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

Morgan heads into 2026 with one of Oklahoma's most valuable units. Led by Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory, the Sooners boast one of the best tandems to combat talented pass catchers of the SEC. Jacobe Johnson provides depth at the position, while the season will provide evidence of Morgan's development chops with younger players.

The Sooners' 2027 class is ranked third in the nation according to 247Sports as well as Rivals. Behind Texas A&M and Miami respectively, OU's 2027 class is highlighted by in-state talents like Osborne and offensive tackles Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson) and Kaeden Penny (Bixby) along with the No. 1 tight end prospect in the nation in Seneca Driver from Louisville, KY.

Brent Venables and Jim Nagy are wrapping up the class of 2027 and have already begun to look ahead to the class of 2028. After losing their only verbal commit in Micah Rhodes for 2028, OU is moving forward with the future in mind.