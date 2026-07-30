Players who Will Make a Difference in Each Game for Oklahoma in 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma opens its 2026 season in a little more than a month.

The Sooners have high expectations but also have plenty of question marks — particularly on offense.

One players won’t make the difference in any game, and there are a few positions — most notably quarterback — where OU must receive strong production throughout in order to be successful.

But which game is most important for particular players?

Here’s a game-by-game breakdown with one offensive player and one defensive player in each game who will help make the difference for the Sooners:

UTEP, Sept. 4

Hayden Hansen, tight end

The Sooners’ tight end room has plenty of new faces this season, with Hansen figuring to be the one most ready to contribute all around from the jump. In the opener, we’ll start to get an idea of how Ben Arbuckle plans to use the new-look tight end group.

Trent Wilson, defensive tackle

Wilson appeared in just three games as a freshman last season, but drew major praise from Venables and the rest of the coaching staff for his progress during the spring. The opener figures to give the Sooners a chance to show the depth on the defensive front, with Wilson playing a significant part among the second- and third-teamers.

at Michigan, Sept. 12

Eddy Pierre-Louis, guard

Pierre-Louis has a mean streak to him, which will help him set the tone among the offensive line. The Wolverines sometimes struggled with their pass rush last season, but there’s still plenty of talent among the front seven, and with this being the first major test for an offensive line that has high hopes for improvement, this will be a big challenge for the redshirt sophomore.

Eli Bowen, cornerback

Bryce Underwood figures to be better this season after a sometimes rocky freshman season as the Wolverines’ quarterback. Bowen had a pair of big interceptions during the Sooners’ November run last season but with a front-loaded schedule this year, Oklahoma will need early production from the junior.

New Mexico, Sept. 19

Jonathan Hatton Jr., running back

Hatton came to Norman as a four-star prospect and got plenty of reps during the spring with Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock limited. The third game of the season figures to give the Sooners a chance to explore their depth once again, and Hatton has a chance to use the early part of the schedule to make a case for significant playing time.

Niko Jandreau, safety

Like Hatton, Jandreau is a freshman who has a chance to be a rotational player right off the bat. Jandreau had a big-time spring game, and this game figures to give him a shot to prove himself in a game that doesn’t figure to be close.

at Georgia, Sept. 26

Xavier Robinson, running back

Robinson’s physicality when healthy makes him the leader to be the Sooners’ RB1 this season and that will certainly be challenged by the Bulldogs’ tough defense. Georgia was No. 4 nationally in rush defense last season, one spot behind OU, allowing just 81.5 yards per game on the ground.

Cole Sullivan, linebacker/cheetah

The Bulldogs are going to be tough across the board but they are particularly strong at the tight end spot, starting with Lawson Luckie. Sullivan’s versatility among the linebacker corps figures to make him a valuable weapon in helping slow down Luckie.

vs. Texas, Oct. 10 in Dallas

John Mateer, quarterback

Mateer returned quickly from hand surgery to play against the Longhorns last season but struggled. The Sooners will have to have a better performance from him in order to have a chance at beating Texas for the first time since 2023.

Taylor Wein, defensive end

Wein and the rest of the Sooners’ edge rushers will need to be impactful against some of the best offensive tackles in college football to give OU the chance to escape the Cotton Bowl with a victory.

Kentucky, Oct, 17

Eli Thomas, wide receiver

This might be the Sooners’ best bet during the conference schedule to explore depth, giving Thomas a chance to shine at receiver. Thomas could also be a strong contributor on special teams yet again.

Reggie Powers III, cheetah

Powers forced his way onto the field last season despite Kendal Daniels’ performance, developing a reputation as a hard hitter. This figures to be a game where Powers’ physicality could make a significant difference.

at Mississippi State, Oct. 24

Jake Maikkula, center

Maikkula missed the end of last season due to illness but drew big-time praise from Jim Nagy recently about his chances to be a difference-maker for Oklahoma this season and make the leap to the NFL. Maikkula will help keep Mateer clean and help the Sooners open up holes for the running game as well.

Courtland Guillory, cornerback

The Bulldogs might be far from the most dangerous team on the Sooners’ schedule but Jeff Lebby’s offense still is plenty dangerous. Guillory had an excellent freshman season and has the chance to take a significant step forward as a sophomore, with the matchup against the Bulldogs being a challenge for Guillory and the Sooners’ cornerbacks.

South Carolina, Oct. 31

Tory Blaylock, running back

Blaylock’s biggest game last season came against the Gamecocks and he figures to continue to be in the mix as a sophomore. Deland McCullough’s running backs group will be a big piece of determining how much better the offense is going to be this season and Blaylock could be an impact player here.

Adepoju Adebawore, defensive end

Adebawore’s role figures to grow significantly this season, with Wein saying the senior is ready to fulfill his potential. The Gamecocks have a dangerous, versatile offense that will put pressure on the edge, and Adebawore will need a strong performance to help the Sooners come out on top.

at Florida, Nov. 7

Trell Harris, wide receiver

The Virginia transfer has been banged up in the offseason but looks to be back close to full health entering preseason camp. The Sooners need more depth at receiver after Isaiah Sategna carried the majority of the load there a year ago, and Harris’ performance here in a tough road environment could be a difference-maker.

Peyton Bowen, cornerback

Bowen had interceptions against Tennessee and LSU last season and was the leader on the back end of the defense. He’ll be challenged by the Gators’ offense under new coach Jon Sumrall.

Ole Miss, Nov. 14

Michael Fasusi, offensive tackle

While Pierre-Louis is the tone-setter up front, Fasusi is probably the most talented of the group. The Rebels have a strong pass rush, and figure to try to get after Mateer in a variety of ways. A dominant performance from Fasusi could help limit the avenues of attack for the Ole Miss defense.

Owen Heinecke, linebacker

With the Rebels’ running attack, led by Kewan Lacy, the Sooners will need strong play from their linebackers to limit the ground game. Heinecke figures to be a difference maker in helping limit Lacy and Co.

Texas A&M, Nov. 21

Tate Sandell, kicker

The Sooners figure to be in their fair share of close games during a tough SEC schedule, and this one figures to be a tight one. Sandell, the returning Lou Groza Award winner, came make a huge difference in games like that and could play a big role in helping OU knock off the Aggies.

David Stone, defensive tackle

Stone made major strides last season and is expected to have another breakout season this year as he elevates into the starter role. Stone will be challenged plenty this season, and the Aggies have the talent to push the budding star.

at Missouri, Nov. 28

Isaiah Sategna, wide receiver

Sategna had nearly 1,000 receiving yards last season, finishing the regular season with back-to-back games with more than 100 yards. That included three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown — an 87-yarder — against the Tigers. Another performance like that would help OU finish off the regular-season strong.

Kip Lewis, linebacker

By the end of the year, Tigers’ running back Ahmad Hardy could be back to form. While Oklahoma’s rush defense has been exceptional in recent years, Missouri will test that here. Retaining Lewis was one of the biggest offseason wins for the Sooners’ defense and he will be immensely important in this one.

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