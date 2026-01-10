Oklahoma Adds Defensive Tackle to Top-Ranked 2027 Recruiting Class
In this story:
Oklahoma defensive tackles coach Todd Bates won another recruiting battle on Saturday.
Deven Robertson, a 6-foot-0, 320-pound lineman from Hattiesburg, MS, announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners at the Navy All-American Bowl.
Robertson is rated a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3.
He’s ranked as the No. 416-overall recruit by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, and is the No. 48-rated defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Robertson unofficially visited Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Mississippi Sate this past season as well as the Sooners, and he received an offer from Ohio State at the end of October. But Robertson is now the 13th member of OU’s 2027 recruiting class.
As a junior this past season, he finished with 82 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.
Robertson helped power Oak Grove High School (MS) into the second round of the Mississippi 7A playoffs, and he eanred Mississippi 7A Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Robertson is the latest member of OU’s 2025 recruiting class that is currently rated No. 1 in the nation.
The Sooners already have verbal pledges from in-state offensive tackles Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett, who are both rated as top-30 recruits by the 247Sports Composite ranking.
OU also has commitments from 4-star wide receiver Demare Dezuern, 4-star defensive linemen Krew Joens and Elijah Harmon as well as 4-star cornerback Mikhail McCreary.
Oklahoma has also added running backs Keldrid Ben and Jaen Stokes, corner Mikyal Davis, offensive tackle Luke Wilson and receiver Tra’Von Hall.
The 2027 recruiting hall pairs with the Sooners’ 2026 signeeds, especially along the defensive line.
OU inked 4-star pass rusher Jake Kreul and 3-star defensive linemen James Carrington, Brian Harris, Matthew Nelson and Daniel Norman.
Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has also made an addition to the unit through the transfer portal in UTSA edge rusher Kenny Ozowalu to bolster OU’s defensive line in 2026.
Along the defensive interior, David Stone and Jayden Jackson will return in 2026 alongside Trent Wilson and Nigel Smith.
