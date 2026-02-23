Several Oklahoma Commits, Priority Targets Set Dates for Official Visits

Over the next few months, the next generation of Sooners will get a preview of its future.

A handful of Oklahoma commits and targets from the Class of 2027 have scheduled their official visits to Norman.

From May 29-31, defensive lineman pledge Deven Robertson will be on OU’s campus for his visit.

Robertson is a consensus 3-star prospect from Mississippi, listed at 6-foot and 333 pounds. He committed to OU on Jan. 10 at the Navy All-American Bowl, choosing the Sooners over offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami and several other major programs.

As a junior for Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, MS, Robertson logged 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and three sacks.

That same weekend, defensive line commit Elija Harmon will also take an OU official visit.

A native of Inglewood, CA, Harmon is graded as a 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services. Harmon picked Oklahoma on Dec. 7 over offers from Nebraska, Texas, Michigan and Florida.

In 2024, his junior season, Harmon compiled 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, a safety and a fumble recovery.

Two other commits — linebacker Taven Epps and wide receiver Demare Dezeurn — will also visit on that weekend.

A couple weeks later, from June 12-14, OU will host uncommitted offensive line prospects Gus Corsair and Tyson Ross.

Corsair is a Hays, KS, native and a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2027. He is the No. 245 overall player and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports.

The 6-3, 285-pound lineman has earned offers from Auburn, Miami, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri in addition to Oklahoma.

Ross is an offensive tackle from Andover, KS and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He stands 6-4 and weighs 285 pounds.

Other major schools who have pursued Ross include Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and UCLA.

Sooners offer blue-chip ‘28 safety

Class of 2028 defensive back Pole Moala announced that he received an Oklahoma offer on Thursday.

Moala, who hails from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, is a consensus top-100 player from the 2028 class, and he is ranked No. 54 overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Moala primarily plays safety, and he is listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds.

As a sophomore at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in 2025, Moala recorded 39 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a forced fumble. His strong sophomore season followed his freshman year in which he intercepted three passes and broke up five.

Though Moala still has two years of high school remaining, he has collected offers from dozens of Power Four programs, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, BYU and USC.