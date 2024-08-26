Oklahoma Adds New Mexico DL David Rowaiye, Backup TE No Longer on Roster
Just a few days ahead of Oklahoma's first game of the 2024 season, the Sooners have made two roster changes.
OU added former New Mexico defensive lineman David Rowaiye to the team while backup tight end and former Cameron University basketball player Josh Fanuiel is no longer on the roster.
Rowaiye comes to Norman after spending two seasons with the Lobos but not seeing any time on the field. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds on the Sooners' roster, Rowaiye has ideal size for the SEC and adds more depth to Todd Bates' defensive tackle room.
The former New Mexico d-lineman is originally from Oklahoma City and played at Southeast (OK) High School, where he was a 3-star prospect who received offers from UNM, Baylor and Eastern Michigan.
At the time, former OU special teams analyst Jay Nunez was on Eastern Michigan's coaching staff. Nunez accepted a job at Alabama over the offseason.
Rowaiye will wear No. 54 at Oklahoma and is classified as a redshirt sophomore.
Fanuiel, on the other hand, leaves Norman after spending a year as a walk-on tight end for the Sooners following his stint as a basketball player at Cameron University, a Division II school in Lawton, OK.
During his time on the court for the Aggies, Fanuiel averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. Listed at 6-3 and 250 pounds, Fanuiel had good size and was a decent athlete at the tight end position.
The Houston-area product played 56 snaps for Brent Venables and company in 2023, earning a 53.7 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
Despite showing glimpses of being a decent blocker, Fanuiel likely would not have factored into Joe Jon Finley's tight end rotation again in 2024. The former basketball player had solid physical traits, but was too inexperienced to make a difference for OU in the SEC.