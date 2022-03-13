Oklahoma Adds to 2022 Class With New Jersey DB Prospect

Peter Schuh, who had severe FCS offers and interest from Clemson and Michigan State, will be a preferred walk-on for Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Oklahoma has added depth to its 2022 recruiting class.

The Sooners added Pete Schuh, preferred walk-on who played running back and defensive back in high school.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Schuh hails from Wyckoff, NJ, and played high school football at St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, NJ.

He held FCS scholarship offers from Bryant, Fordham, Sacred Heart and Wagner. Schuh recently received a PWO offer from Michigan State.

Schuh also had a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. He had interest in Clemson dating back to last year, reportedly visiting the Tigers twice in 2021, and had built a relationship with Dabo Swinney and his defensive staff.

Schuh visited Oklahoma on Feb. 13, received his PWO offer last week and gave his verbal commitment on Sunday.

The MaxPreps database reports that Schuh made 50 tackles and one interception as a junior and 62 tackles and two interceptions as a senior.

According to Schuh’s NCSA recruiting profile, he runs a 4.56 40-yard dash, a 33-inch vertical and a 112-inch broad jump.

Schuh has battled major health issues and dietary challenges and openly describes how he's overcome them.

"What sets me apart from other athletes is my drive to succeed despite the medical challenges I have faced, and the fact that I don't take a day being healthy for granted," according to his NCSA profile. "I have Celiac Disease, Reactive Hypoglycemia, Eosinophilic Esophagitus, Multiple Major Food Allergies with Epi Pen, Minor Heart Issue , Asthma and other medical issues that stem from my diseases. I take a lot of medications each day to stay healthy and allow me to eat normal food. Most kids with my diseases are on feeding tubes. I travel with all my food and can not eat out at most restaurants. I am allergic to common foods like corn and potato along with many other foods."

In 2018, In The Zone documented how Schuh overcame a serious illness as a child.

"My message to (younger kids) is never stopping and other opportunities will present themselves to you," he told In The Zone. "I would push them to play sports because that is where you build relationships that you have for life. I say a disease is a blessing because I do believe my work ethic, hard work, focus and discipline comes from the diseases. Go aim higher and work harder until you can’t breathe any more."