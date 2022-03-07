Oklahoma Announces Spring Game Date, Baker Mayfield Statue to be Revealed

The Sooners' spring game will take place Saturday, April 23 with former quarterback Baker Mayfield's statue dedication coming after the game.

Oklahoma’s 2022 spring camp is just over two weeks from getting underway, meaning the annual spring game is right around the corner as well.

On Monday, OU officially announced the game date including the reveal that the highly-anticipated statue for former Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a part of the day’s festivities.

The game, which had the date previously announced by a current player’s father, was confirmed as taking place on Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m.

"The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal," said head coach Brent Venables in a release. "We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it's one of the many things that makes OU Football so special. I can't wait to see that passion on display on April 23rd, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, 'Best is the standard.' Let's pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone."

Immediately following the game will be the dedication of Mayfield’s statue to Heisman Park, joining fellow statues of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.

Mayfield became the sixth Oklahoma Heisman winner in his sensational 2017 season in which he threw for 4,627 yards and 42 touchdowns to help OU win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” said Mayfield in the release. “It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”

More details for the format of the game and other events planned for the weekend will be released in the near future.