Oklahoma Assistant Coach Expects Former 5-star Defensive End to Shine in 2025
NORMAN — Plenty of Oklahoma fans expected Adepoju Adebawore to instantly become a star for the Sooners.
A 6-4, 261-pound defensive end, Adebawore was a consensus 5-star prospect out of North Kansas City High School in the Class of 2023.
So far, his numbers haven’t matched his 5-star expectations.
In two seasons in Norman, Adebawore has yet to start a game, logging just 10 tackles and 4.5 sacks across 23 contests.
Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, though, isn’t one who focuses too much on external expectations. Whether it's a 5-star, 4-star or 3-star recruit, Chavis said the grading scale is generally the same across the board.
“When you're more highly recruited, there's more outside expectations,” Chavis said. “But the expectations for all my guys, the standard’s up here.”
Chavis also noted the importance of development.
Adebawore has played only two years of college football. While defenders Jayden Jackson and Eli Bowen both stood out as true freshmen in 2024, that’s a rarity; not every player is able to make an immediate impact early into their college career.
And now that Adebawore is an upperclassman, Chavis believes that the defensive end can reach his potential.
“The wisdom of a position coach, you don't treat a freshman like you treat a senior,” Chavis said. “You know, I have a 9-year-old, and I have two 5-year-olds. I don't talk to my 5-year-olds like I talk to my 9-year-old. That's crazy.”
At the OU Football Coaches Luncheon on July 25, Brent Venables revealed that Adebawore dealt with turf toe throughout the 2024 season.
Venables also believes that Adebawore is poised for a breakout after dealing with his medical issues.
“(I) expect him to finally jump into a comfort zone where he can play at a consistent level,” Venables said.
Adebawore is one of a few former 5-star prospects on the OU defensive line that haven’t quite reached the height of their lofty expectations.
Defensive tackle David Stone was ranked the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 and registered only six tackles during his true freshman season. Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. — a consensus top-70 recruit in the Class of 2022 — played two seasons at Georgia and one at Florida State and has logged just 11.5 tackles for loss over three years.
Chavis doesn’t expect every player — even the 5-stars — to immediately dominate the line of scrimmage. But he does expect them to eventually get there.
And the coach doesn’t believe Adebawore is far off.
“He's been just amazing,” Chavis said, “He's having a really good camp, and he's about 265, 7-1 wingspan. And, man, he's, you know, he's coming into his own, which I'm really excited to see.”