Oklahoma Sends Second Offer of Day to Class of 2028 Quarterback

Coming into Monday, the Sooners had offered only one quarterback from the 2028 class.

Now, they have offered two.

Brady Quinn, a 6-1, 195-pound signal caller from Hollywood, FL, announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma late on Monday.

WOW! After a great conversation with @Coach_Kuz I’m blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma!!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/o4sa22qG2L — Brady Quinn 4🌟QB (@QBQuinn2) May 5, 2026

Quinn is ranked as a 3-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He is the No. 398 overall player and the No. 29 quarterback from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The incoming high school junior will play at his third school in as many years in 2026.

As a freshman at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Quinn played in 12 varsity games, throwing for 2,549 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Quinn then transferred to Lely High School — also in Naples — for his sophomore year. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,960 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his second year of high school football.

Quinn will play his final two high school seasons at Chaminade-Madonna High School.

I will be transferring to Chaminade-Madonna for the next 2 years of my high school career!!! #AGTG @Nadeboyz @Dameon8 pic.twitter.com/l6uEueNH4w — Brady Quinn 4🌟QB (@QBQuinn2) December 20, 2025

With two varsity seasons under his belt, Quinn has spent the spring unofficially touring the campuses of several major programs. He has taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, SMU, Miami, Alabama, Florida and Kentucky over the last two months.

During the fall, Quinn took gameday visits to Syracuse, Indiana, LSU, Miami and Florida. Other major programs that have offered the quarterback so far include West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska and UCF.

Earlier on Monday, 2028 quarterback Trey Tagliaferri announced that the Sooners sent him an offer.

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Tagliaferri is graded as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-1, 190-pound signal caller from New Jersey completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions during his sophomore year at Bergen Catholic High School.

The offers to Quinn and Tagliaferri are OU’s first to a 2028 quarterback since May 6, 2025, when the Sooners offered Graham Simpson. The younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, Graham Simpson is another 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he led his school — Westview High School — to a Tennessee 3A state title in 2025.

Oklahoma has yet to earn a commitment from the Class of 2028. The Sooners landed Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back from the class — in January, but he backed out of his pledge in April.

OU will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.