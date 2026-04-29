Oklahoma Offers Top 10 Overall Prospect from Class of 2028

With two years in the SEC under its belt, Oklahoma has begun to open up new recruiting pipelines across the southeast.

The Sooners will hope that their new pipelines pay dividends as they pursue Braylon Clark.

Clark, a Class of 2028 wide receiver from Charlotte, announced Monday that he received an offer from OU.

Clark has only played two seasons of high school football, but he has already proven that he is one of the nation’s most dynamic players at the varsity level.

As a sophomore at Charlotte Country Day School in 2025, Clark caught 65 passes for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. His stellar sophomore season followed his freshman campaign in which he logged 578 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

According to Rivals, Clark is a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 overall prospect from the 2028 class. 247Sports has him as a 4-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the class. He stands 6-3 and weighs 195 pounds.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins praised Clark’s athleticism and playmaking abilities in his evaluation of the prospect.

“Frequently has an advantage in 50-50 situations with his bounce and coordination,” Ivins said. “Attacks the football with strong hands. Needs to keep fine-tuning his craft, but has traits to mold for the long haul.”

Unsurprisingly for a player of his caliber, Clark has already collected offers from dozens of major programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

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So far this spring, Clark has taken unofficial visits to South Carolina and Ohio State. During the fall, he took gameday visits to Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon and Virginia.

Oklahoma has offered 12 wide receivers from the Class of 2028 thus far, according to Rivals.

The Sooners have yet to secure any commitments from the 2028 class. Running back Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 tailback in the class, per 247Sports — committed to OU in January, but he backed out of his pledge on April 1.

With 19 commits, OU’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals. The Sooners ended the 2026 cycle with 25 signees and the No. 15 ranking, according to 247Sports.

Oklahoma held its final 2026 spring practices last week, and the Sooners will not practice again until the fall. OU opens its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.