All Sooners

Oklahoma’s PFF Grades, Snap Counts After Playoff-Clinching Win over LSU

Break down Oklahoma’s PFF grades and snap counts from the Sooners’ playoff-clinching win over LSU, with full player-by-player data and key takeaways.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma 's Deion Burks
Oklahoma 's Deion Burks / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Red November was made complete by No. 8-ranked Oklahoma's 17-13 win over LSU.

The score perfectly reflects what these 2025 Sooners have become: A defensive juggernaut that is either aided by their timely offensive or able to overcome mistakes.

Oklahoma's offense shot itself in the foot with three interceptions, two setting up the Tigers in great field position deep in OU territory. The Sooner defense answered the call on the first one and took the ball right back when Peyton Bowen (87.4 overall grade per Pro Football Focus on 49 snaps) made a leaping interception.

Playing in his final game on senior night, Gracen Halton made a number of great plays, including a forced fumbled where he blew up a reverse before it could even begin.. He finished with an 83.3 grade on 31 snaps.

Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma Sooners
Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fellow senior linebackers Kip Lewis (74.9 grade on 43 snaps) and Kobie McKinzie (53.9 on 21 snaps) pitched in steady performances and did most of their work containing LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren from making plays with his feet.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Sooners' defense:

Defense

  • FS Peyton Bowen, 49 snaps (87.4 overall grade)
  • RCB Courtland Guillory, 48 snaps (66.0)
  • SS Kendal Daniels, 46 snaps (77.5)
  • LCB Eli Bowen, 45 snaps (79.6)
  • FS Robert Spears-Jennings, 45 snaps (61.1)
  • WLB Kip Lewis, 43 snaps (74.9)
  • DLE Marvin Jones Jr., 42 snaps (59.1)
  • DLE Taylor Wein, 40 snaps (61.4)
  • WLB Owen Heinecke, 36 snaps (56.4)
  • DLT Damonic Williams, 31 snaps (58.9)
  • DRT Gracen Halton, 31 snaps (83.3)
  • DLT David Stone, 28 snaps (66.6)
  • MLB Kobie McKinzie, 21 snaps (53.9)
  • DRE Adepoju Adebawore, 20 snaps (52.0)
  • NT Jayden Jackson, 19 snaps (63.1)
  • RCB Jacobe Johnson, 15 snaps (66.6)
  • MLB Sammy Omosigho, 14 snaps (67.6)
  • DLE Danny Okoye, 12 snaps (67.6)
  • FS Michael Boganowski, 12 snaps (61.6)
  • FS Reggie Powers III, 11 snaps (62.4)
  • FS Jaydan Hardy, 10 snaps (63.3)
  • LCB Devon Jordan, 6 snaps (49.0)
  • SCB Markus Strong, 3 snaps (59.4)

More Oklahoma Football

Offense

The offense didn't do itself many favors early on. The poor play bled well into the second half following a 3-3 tie at intermission.

John Mateer's back-to-back interceptions in the third quarter set the stage for a rewrite of the script from the late-third quarter on. The Sooner quarterback's three interceptions put the team at a disadvantage, but his two touchdowns overcame his mistakes.

Mateer finished with a 56.9 overall grade on all 68 snaps.

The offensive line was forced to move Febechi Nwaiwu to center, with Ryan Fodje returning to right guard. The line held their own against a talented LSU defense. Nwaiwu finished with a 57.7 grade while Fodje earned a 63.0 grade. Both played all 68 snaps.

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma Sooners
Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Isaiah Sategna III was the hero once again for the offense. His long touchdown helped propel Oklahoma into the playoffs. Sategna capped off his impressive season with a 68.8 overall grade on 63 snaps.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Sooners' offense:

  • LT Michael Fasusi, 68 snaps (66.0 overall grade)
  • RT Ryan Fodje, 68 snaps (63.0)
  • LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 68 snaps (61.3)
  • QB John Mateer, 68 snaps (56.9)
  • RT Derek Simmons, 68 snaps (54.4)
  • RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 68 snaps (57.7)
  • SRWR Isaiah Sategna III, 63 snaps (68.6)
  • LWR Javonnie Gibson, 56 snaps (59.3)
  • TE-R Jaren Kanak, 52 snaps (65.9)
  • RWR Deion Burks, 45 snaps (57.2)
  • HB Tory Blaylock, 43 snaps (64.0)
  • HB Xavier Robinson, 27 snaps (54.2)
  • LWR Jer'Michael Carter, 24 snaps, (52.9)
  • TE-R Kaden Helms, 17 snaps (66.9)
  • TE-L Carson Kent, 6 snaps (59.5)
  • SRWR Jacob Jordan, 3 snaps (57.7)
  • HB Jaydn Ott, 3 snaps (60.0)
  • LWR Ivan Carreon, 1 snap (59.5)

feed

Published |Modified
Brady Trantham
BRADY TRANTHAM

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.

Home/Football