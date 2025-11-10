Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Edge Rusher Shines in TNF Defensive Battle
On a night where the Denver Broncos couldn’t find an offensive rhythm, former Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto loomed large.
Bonitto, an outside linebacker playing his fourth NFL season, registered five tackles, four solo tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in Denver’s 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders led 7-0 in the second quarter before the Broncos scored 10 unanswered points to take the lead. Conditions were cold and windy in Denver, making matters tougher for both struggling offenses.
The Broncos just needed to make a few big defensive stops to earn their low-scoring win — and Bonitto helped them achieve that.
Denver improved to 8-2 with the win, while the Raiders dropped to 2-7.
Bonitto has been a star for the Broncos in their strong start.
The edge rusher has compiled 32 tackles, 22 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Through six games, Bonitto led the NFL in sacks, but he went sackless in his next three outings. Bonitto returned to form against the Raiders and is now third in the NFL in the category.
Bonitto experienced a breakout season for Denver in 2024 after playing a reserve role in the previous two years. As a third-year player last year, Bonitto logged 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks to earn Second Team All-Pro honors.
Before becoming one of the NFL’s top defenders, Bonitto thrived during his four years in Norman.
Bonitto redshirted his first year — 2018 — before starting 30 games over the next three seasons. The Fort Lauderdale, FL, native recorded 117 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks during his career at OU and won Second Team All-American honors in 2020.
Bonitto opted to forego his final year of college eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Broncos selected him in the second round.
Mayfield falls short vs. Patriots
Oklahoma great Baker Mayfield put together a respectable performance on Sunday, but he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 28-23 to the New England Patriots.
Mayfield completed 28 of his 43 pass attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns, though he was sacked twice.
Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the second half, both of which got the Bucs within a score of the Pats. But the second of those came with 33 seconds remaining, and the Patriots recovered an onside kick to ice the game.
New England, one of the NFL’s most surprising teams of 2025, improved to 8-2, while the Buccaneers fell to 6-3. The Bucs have lost two of their last three games after starting the season 5-1.
Despite the 1-2 stretch, Mayfield has continued to be one of the league’s best quarterbacks. In nine games, he has thrown for 2,192 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions on 64.1 percent passing.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- How to Watch Oklahoma's Trip to Alabama That Carries Major CFP Implications
- Oklahoma Run Game Continues to Improve, but Needs Another Step to Knock off Alabama
- Depth Turned Oklahoma’s Defense Into a Dominant Force
Mayfield is playing in his eighth NFL season and his third campaign with the Buccaneers. He played the first four years of his professional career with the Cleveland Browns and split time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with Tampa Bay ahead of the 2023 season.
At OU, Mayfield became a Sooner legend.
The former walk-on quarterback transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech in 2024, a year in which he redshirted. Mayfield led OU to a 33-6 record between 2015 and 2017 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Andrews finds paydirt again
Mark Andrews helped seal the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Andrews caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter, which marked the Ravens’ final score. The Vikings answered with one touchdown, but that wasn’t enough to stall Baltimore’s winning effort.
Andrews finished Sunday’s contest with three catches for 14 yards and that touchdown. He has caught three touchdowns in the Ravens’ last two games.
Overall, Andrews’ season hasn’t been as flashy as some of his past seasons with the Ravens. But the tight end has compiled 29 catches for 244 yards and five touchdowns, proving that he’s still a valuable, red-zone target for Baltimore’s offense.
Andrews has played in Baltimore since 2018. Before that, he was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 pick for the Sooners, and he won the Mackey Award as a junior in 2017.