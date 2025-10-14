Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Injuries, Running Backs, Taylor Wein's Surge and More
NORMAN — Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables tried to turn the page to this Saturday's game at South Carolina at his weekly press conference Tuesday.
"They're 3-3 right now. They're danged good," Venables said of the Gamecocks.
But there was still plenty of focus on last week's 23-6 loss to Texas.
Venables addressed the Sooners' tackling issues, injuries on the offensive line and more.
Venables said he was confident in his players' ability to avoid having things snowball after suffering their first loss of the season.
"Just be who we are," Venables said. "... I don't see people that are weak-minded and let things snowball."
Here are some takeaways from Venables' weekly press conference:
Updates on OT Derek Simmons, Running Backs
Oklahoma's depth at tackle has dissipated, including the loss of Derek Simmons to injury vs. Texas.
Simmons played 20 snaps before exiting, giving way to Stanford transfer Luke Baklenko.
"It's a day-to-day," Venables said of Simmons. " He responded well."
The Sooners are already without Jacob Sexton, Logan Howland and Jake Taylor.
OU figures to need strong performances from its tackles this weekend against a deep South Carolina defensive line, which drew effusive praise from Venables on Tuesday.
Venables also offered an update on running back Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum.
Barnes has not played in the last two games, though he was not listed on the SEC availability report ahead of the Texas game.
"Something happened in pregame," Venables said. "We thought initially was hamstring or something else. I think it'll be a short-term thing."
Tatum, who saw extensive action as a freshman last season, has yet to play this season.
"Taylor's had one thing after another," Venables said. "Between stingers, ankle and hamstring, he's kind of been snake bit."
Sooners Continue to Emphasize Takeaways
Oklahoma once again couldn't come up with a defensive takeaway vs. Texas.
The Sooners have just two takeaways this season, both coming against Kent State.
"Not a better time to get it started than this week," Venables said.
Among FBS teams, only Texas State has fewer takeaways. Purdue and Florida Atlantic also have two.
Venables Addresses Tackling Issues
Venables showed his team a cut up of the missed tackles from Saturday's game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners missed 10 tackles.
"This is uncharacteristic," Venables said he told his players. "You didn't do this in practice. You haven't done this in games."
Venables said some of it was players trying to do too much in a pressure-packed environment.
"You've got to let the game come to you," Venables said.
The solution there is simple, Venables said.
"You try and make a play. Nothing egregious, just 'Man, do your job,' " Venables said. "... Credit to Texas. They were able to find the end zone. But man, we played a huge part in that."
Taylor Wein Continues to Thrive
Defensive end Taylor Wein hadn't played much during his OU career before this season, but he was one of the talks of preseason camp.
Wein has carried that momentum into the season, with 19 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries so far.
"He's very focused. He's a gym rat," Venables said. "It's been cool to see his development. He's an amazing example for the other guys. ... Still just tapping into what he's going to be and he's been fun to watch."
Venables impressed with LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers' numbers weren't overwhelming in last season's 35-9 Gamecocks win in Norman.
He threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and ran for 28 more yards.
But Norris did what he needed to do to help his team win.
Venables praised the South Carolina quarterback, who has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,010 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions so far.
"He's just he's a freak. He really is. And he's really becoming an excellent quarterback," Venables said. "He's got great toughness to him. He's really hard to bring down. He ducks down, the next thing you know he's out of there."