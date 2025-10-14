Oklahoma Eyes Redemption in South Carolina, Aims to ‘Not Let Texas Beat Us Twice’
NORMAN -- The Red River Rivalry is an emotional rollercoaster. The game, the atmosphere, the build-up and the aftermath combine to an altogether frenzied state.
Victory demands quick composure, as the winners must refocus for the challenges ahead instead of lingering on the high. Meanwhile, those on the losing side are left to regroup and find momentum, determined to shake off disappointment and get back on track.
No. 14-ranked Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC) finds themselves on the losing side. South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) lies waiting for the Sooners in Columbia for another Southeastern Conference clash on Saturday. OU's third SEC game represents the chance to right the wrongs of last weekend and bounce back before a brutal October-November slate.
"The biggest thing is to not let Texas beat us twice," Gentry Williams said on Monday. "What I mean by that is we can't let that game linger on into this week. We've got an SEC opponent on the road. We know it won't get any easier.
"Texas happened. We've got to move on."
Williams' sentiment is echoed by his teammates. On Monday, the Sooners spoke at length about how their faults against the Longhorns were mainly the result of not being sharp on their details. A slightly missed assignment here and a missed tackle there piled up to put OU in a hole.
While that won't make Sooner fans happy, the fortunate thing is that the team believes their lack of attention to detail against Texas can be corrected.
"We have all the answers I feel like and knowing we have all the answers, we’ve got to execute," Damonic Williams said. "On top of that, we’re breaking down (game film) — our coaches are doing such a great job at teaching this.
"Teaching the offense, teaching the defense, and it’s like even the third and fourth strings, they know what to do because our coaches are such great teachers. And that adds motivation, knowing that they have our backs through thick and thin."
Oklahoma's confidence despite a disappointing loss is the first step in correcting course. The landscape allows for a loss or two for teams daring to dream about College Football Playoffs or a national championship.
At 5-1, those lofty goals are allowed for Oklahoma. Even if they appear far-fetched following Saturday's performance in Dallas.
"We still got so much ahead of us," running back Tory Blaylock said. "We still got six games left and we’ve had the vision that we’re going to win a national championship from day one going to summer workouts. All that’s still in front of us. We still have a lot to play for and we’re just going to keep going out there and play.”
The Gamecocks stand between OU letting Texas get another victory over them or the Sooners putting their best foot forward on a still-promising season.