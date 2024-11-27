All Sooners

Oklahoma Commits Recognized by U.S. Navy All-America Bowl

Local DB Trystan Haynes and Florida WR Cortez Mills are part of a nationwide virtual jersey tour for those selected to play in this year's game in San Antonio.

John E. Hoover

Wednesday marks a big night for another Oklahoma football commit.

Trystan Haynes, a 4-star defensive back from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, OK, will be welcomed to the 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl in a 7 p.m. jersey ceremony aired on NBC Sports’ various social media platforms.

Last week another OU commit, 4-star wide receiver Cortez Mills of Homestead, FL, was officially honored with his virtual jersey presentation.

It’s all part of the Road to the Dome Tour, recognizing the 100 high school All-Americans who have been selected to participate in the 2025 All-American Bowl. The game, sponsored this year by the U.S. Navy, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and kicks off at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

WATCH: Trystan Haynes commits to Oklahoma

Haynes, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback, committed to OU on May 7 alongside high school teammate Trynae Washington over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma, the No. 19 cornerback in the country and the No. 239  overall prospect.

Mills, a 6-1, 177-pound wideout, committed to the Sooners on July 1 — the same day OU officially j. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas A&M and others. Rivals ranks him as the No. 14 player in Florida, the No. 14 wide receiver in the country and the No. 80 overall prospect.

Mills, Haynes and the other All-Americans were selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN.  All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

