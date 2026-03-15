Oklahoma Continuing to Impress Priority Class of 2027 Targets

It would have been nearly impossible for the Sooners to match what they did last week on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma landed six players from the Class of 2027 to distance itself from other teams near the top of the rankings for the recruiting cycle.

Over the last seven days, Oklahoma hasn’t added any new commitments. But the effects of Oklahoma’s “Future Freaks” junior day event are still showing themselves.

Per a report from Rivals’ Greg Biggins, wide receiver Bode Sparrow is “super high” on Oklahoma after spending last weekend in Norman.

No. 2 ATH Bode Sparrow is “super high” on Oklahoma after visiting, he tells @GregBiggins⭕️



“They see me playing and contributing right away because of what I can bring.”



Read: https://t.co/cHEYVV2ZTi pic.twitter.com/Lb7bzntPMl — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2026

Sparrow is a consensus 4-star and top-100 player in the 2027 class. He is the No. 66 overall prospect and the No. 3 athlete in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Kaysville, UT, native caught 83 passes for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior at Davis High School in 2025.

Sparrow has earned offers from dozens of major programs, including Texas A&M, Texas, Michigan, BYU, Nebraska and Oregon.

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The Sooners also impressed edge rusher prospect Myles Smith last week, according to Rivals’ Allen Trieu.

Smith told Trieu that Oklahoma “set the bar high” in terms of his recruitment.

Oklahoma "set the bar high" for 4-star EDGE Myles Smith during his recent visit, he tells @AllenTrieu 📈



Read: https://t.co/J4CrUiwWEv pic.twitter.com/vjyihnUGMk — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2026

A native of Farmington, MI, Smith is listed 6-5 and 215 pounds. He is the No. 216 player and the No. 22 edge rusher for the 2027 cycle in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Farmington High School in 2025, Smith registered 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned Michigan All-State honors from multiple publications for his outstanding season.

Smith also has unofficial visits planned to Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio State, Kentucky and Cal.

The Sooners have earned pledges from 19 players in the Class of 2027 so far. Of OU’s 19 commits, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better, per 247Sports.

2027 DL schedules OU visit

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Elijah Brown will take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on April 18.

Brown, who is listed at 6-4 and 285 pounds, is a 4-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He hails from Prattville, AL.

In addition to his scheduled trip to Norman, Brown plans to unofficially visit Auburn, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Michigan during the spring.

Oklahoma has already earned commitments from three Alabama-based players in the Class of 2027: safety Jaylen Scott, quarterback Jamison Roberts and wide receiver Tra’Von Hall.

OU offers 2028 LB

In addition to the splashes the Sooners have made in the 2027 cycle, Oklahoma made a move to fortify its 2028 class on Wednesday, offering linebacker Israel Samuel.

Listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Samuel is from Dallas. Though he is an unranked prospect by all major recruiting services, Samuel has collected offers from major programs like Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and Wake Forest.

As a sophomore at Lake Highlands High School in 2025, Samuel earned Second Team All-District honors.