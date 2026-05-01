Oklahoma Earns Verbal Commitment from Class of 2027 Edge Rusher

There will soon be two Nelsons on the edge of Oklahoma’s defensive line.

Class of 2027 edge rusher Samuel Nelson announced his commitment to Oklahoma on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

God’s timing is my timing and tonight confirmed what I have been feeling coach Chavis said it felt like Dejavu and my dad’s shirt translated means it is finished!!! Nothing else needs to be said. I’m officially ending my recruitment and will be joining my brother(s) at OU🔥Boomer pic.twitter.com/llGLSMSF0Z — Samuel Nelson (@SamNFootBall) May 1, 2026

In his post, Nelson shared pictures from a dinner with his family and OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis in addition to the announcement of his pledge.

“God’s timing is my timing, and tonight confirmed what I have been feeling,” Nelson said in the post. “I’m officially ending my recruitment and will be joining my brother at OU.”

Samuel Nelson is the younger brother Matthew Nelson, who signed with OU as part of its 2026 recruiting class. Both of them hail from Bryant, AR.

As a junior at Bryant High School in 2025, Samuel Nelson registered 47 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

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Nelson is listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star recruit, ranked the No. 500 overall prospect from the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks praised Nelson’s athleticism and physicality in his evaluation of the prospect.

“High-motor, physical edge prospect with three-point experience and two-point tools,” Brooks said in his report. “Possesses sneaky frame length that suggests bulking capacity. Capable of sudden redirection in pursuit or when entering pass rush.”

Nelson chose Oklahoma over Florida State, Arkansas and Kansas State.

The Sooners’ pursuit of Nelson began in October, when the defensive end prospect announced that he received an offer from them.

After a great conversation with @MiguelChavis65 I'm blessed to receive my Second D1 offer Oklahoma University.

BOOMER SOONER!!@CoachVenables @OU_Football Football

@CoachSandersQ

@coachbschu@247recruiting@PrepRedzoneAR pic.twitter.com/cSeZtmU3P0 — Samuel Nelson (@SamNFootBall) October 30, 2025

OU’s coaches quickly built a relationship with Nelson, as he took an unofficial visit to Norman in March and attended the Sooners’ spring game on April 18. He is also scheduled to officially visit Oklahoma on June 12.

Matthew will have to wait one more year until he gets to team up with his younger brother again.

The older Nelson was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He logged 22 tackles for a loss as a senior at Bryant High School in 2025.

With Samuel’s pledge, Oklahoma is up to 20 commitments from the Class of 2027. Of those 20 commits, 11 of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.

The Sooners’ class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, while Rivals has them ranked No. 3, behind Texas A&M and Texas Tech.