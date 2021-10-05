Oklahoma DB Target Gentry Williams Sets Commit Date

The top rated recruit in Oklahoma will decide between OU, USC, Florida and Missouri this month.

Oklahoma high school star Gentry Williams has set his commitment date.

Williams will decide between Oklahoma, USC, Florida and Missouri on Oct. 18, and he will be committing at Booker T. Washington High School.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete was named the No. 11-ranked cornerback in the country headed into the 2021 high school season by Sports Illustrated All-American, and is a ranked a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

This season, Williams has impressed in his return to the gridiron after his 2020 campaign was cut short.

Williams would be a key addition to the Oklahoma recruiting class as not only an elite cornerback recruit, but it would ensure that the Sooners continue to land the best in-state talent as the Tulsa native is ranked the top recruit in the state of Oklahoma.

If Williams commits to the Sooners, he would join offensive tackle Jacob Sexton and defensive backs Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe as Oklahoma high school products to join OU’s 2022 class.

Williams would be the eighth defensive commit for the Sooners in the 2022 class, and the 15th verbal commitment in the class overall.

