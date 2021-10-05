October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Oklahoma DB Target Gentry Williams Sets Commit Date

The top rated recruit in Oklahoma will decide between OU, USC, Florida and Missouri this month.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma high school star Gentry Williams has set his commitment date.

Williams will decide between Oklahoma, USC, Florida and Missouri on Oct. 18, and he will be committing at Booker T. Washington High School.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete was named the No. 11-ranked cornerback in the country headed into the 2021 high school season by Sports Illustrated All-American, and is a ranked a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

This season, Williams has impressed in his return to the gridiron after his 2020 campaign was cut short. 

Williams would be a key addition to the Oklahoma recruiting class as not only an elite cornerback recruit, but it would ensure that the Sooners continue to land the best in-state talent as the Tulsa native is ranked the top recruit in the state of Oklahoma.

If Williams commits to the Sooners, he would join offensive tackle Jacob Sexton and defensive backs Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe as Oklahoma high school products to join OU’s 2022 class. 

Williams would be the eighth defensive commit for the Sooners in the 2022 class, and the 15th verbal commitment in the class overall.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Gentry Williams
Football

Oklahoma DB Target Gentry Williams Sets Commit Date

3 minutes ago
Jordan Mukes - KSU
Football

Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Concerned That 'Some of Our Players Don't' Believe in Practice

5 hours ago
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Battle With Oklahoma a Measuring Stick for Texas Program

18 hours ago
Mims - TCU 2
Football

Big 12 Delays Oklahoma-TCU Kickoff Time

23 hours ago
BRKIC-5eecd558c1a6440fe765f319_Jun_23_2020_22_09_03
Football

Gabe Brkic Once Again Captures National Honors

Oct 4, 2021
Kyler Murray
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 4

13 hours ago
Spencer Rattler - Eric Gray
Baseball

Spencer Rattler was 'Awesome' at K-State and Might Need to Be Again Saturday vs. Texas

Oct 4, 2021
Rattler-KSU 1
Football

Oklahoma's Third Quarter Start Powered Their Victory vs. Kansas State

Oct 3, 2021