Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood declares for NFL Draft

After missing last season with a knee injury, Sooners DB had five interceptions in his team's last six games, including the Big 12 championship and the Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Sooner Nation- where to begin. From the day I stepped on campus, it has been nothing but love,” Norwood said in a statement on Twitter. “I will forever remember the feelings and passion you bring to Norman on Saturday’s as well as the constant love and support throughout my career.”

After missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, Norwood returned to make big play after big play for the Oklahoma secondary.

Even though he didn’t start until midway through the season, Norwood tied for third in the country with five interceptions. His most recent takeaway was a 45-yard pick six off of Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask in the Sooners 55-20 beat down of the Florida Gators in Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.

Norwood is the third Sooner to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, following defensive back Tre Brown and center Creed Humphrey.

