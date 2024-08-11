Oklahoma DE Adepoju Adebawore is Bigger and Stronger and Ready for a 'Breakout' Year
NORMAN — The end of spring practice offers no reprieve in Norman.
Strength coach Jerry Schmidt’s summer workouts — dubbed “messing with Schmitty” around the program — are the stuff of legend.
But Adepoju Adebawore battled a new struggle this offseason — eating.
The 6-foot-4 defensive end said he’s up to around 260 pounds as fall camp wears on in Norman, and adding to his frame was a major goal this offseason.
Adebawore worked closely with OU’s nutrition staff to eat enough to add significant weight this offseason, even if he quickly ran out of food options that he truly loved.
“When you eat so much, there’s really nothing good anymore,” Adebawore said after Oklahoma’s practice on Saturday. “… It was honestly annoying. It was a grind. I didn’t like nothing. I couldn’t tell you— maybe only after practice when I was hungry. Maybe a burger.”
The added weight should help Adebawore hold up in any situation as a sophomore, as he crucially said he hasn’t lost any of his burst off the line of scrimmage despite packing more of a punch.
Adebawore played in all 13 games last year, finishing with three tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks and six tackles as a true freshman.
The former 5-star recruit knows he’ll have to challenge bigger offensive lineman every week in the Southeastern Conference, but he’s already feeling a difference in his game at practice.
“Whenever I like to strike an o-lineman, maybe they just get pushed back further,” said Adebawore, “and I just notice, ‘Oh, my weight really impacted.’ I can just tell by the way I strike and the movement I get up front.”
The physical transformation isn’t the only aspect of Adebawore’s game that evolved throughout the offseason.
Entering his second year in Brent Venables’ defense, Adebawore is further along grasping the mental side of OU’s complicated defense as well.
“The more you’re around it, the more knowledgeable you’re going to become naturally,” Adebawore said. “… It’s night and day. Just a better understanding. It’s less thinking and more reacting for me.”
Adebawore’s teammates have noticed the growth, too.
“PJ’s gonna be a really excellent player,” sophomore safety Peyton Bowen said. “He’s got the physique, he’s gained some weight, put on some … he’s an animal. And I can see that he’s getting that mental side as well, and I think he’s out for a breakout year. In my opinion, he’s gonna do really great.”
Another year with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis helped Adebawore, but he’s learned from new faces as well.
Caiden Woullard transferred to OU from Miami (OH), where he posted 9.5 sacks a year ago along with 12 tackles for loss.
Though Woullard had to get up to speed digesting the scheme throughout the spring, Adebawore said he’s still learned plenty from the veteran pass rusher.
“He’s obviously older than me and he has a lot to bring to our group,” Adebawore said. “… Anyone older than me, I like to take little nuggets from them and he’s been giving me a lot of them.
“… Imitating him, he’s very physical. And I see that and that just tells me I’ve got to be even more physical.”
The competition for snaps at defensive end will be tough.
Alongside Adebawore and Woullard, the Sooners have a steady hand and veteran leader in Ethan Downs, an explosive rusher in R Mason Thomas, returning experience in Trace Ford as well as a high-ceiling piece in freshman Danny Okoye.
Chavis could sport a large rotation this fall, however, to help his group stay fresh throughout a grueling SEC schedule, meaning there will again be plenty of opportunity for Adebawore to contribute for Oklahoma in 2024.
“I already know [this season is] going to be very, very physical,” Adebawore said. “I know we’re going to have to up our game in every single aspect, which we’re doing right now.
“The pressure’s there, but we’re all for it.”