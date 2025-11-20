Oklahoma DE Listed as 'Questionable' in Initial SEC Availability Report Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas is listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game against No. 22 Missouri in the initial SEC Availability Report released Wednesday.
The eighth-ranked Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC) take on the Tigers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
Oklahoma needs a win to keep their hopes of making the College Football Playoff field for the first time since 2019.
The Sooners moved up three spots in the rankings after last week's 23-21 win at Alabama.
They were without Thomas in that game after he suffered an apparent quad injury returning a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown early in the Nov. 1 win over Tennessee.
Cornerback Gentry Williams and running back Jovantae Barnes are also listed as questionable.
Williams has missed the last three games, though he was available for the Tennessee game.
Barnes started two of the first four games but ran for just 45 yards on 19 carries.
A trio of offensive linemen remain out for the Sooners — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton, and Jake Taylor.
Everett and Sexton each started the season opener, with Sexton suffering an injury during the win over Illinois State and Everett suffering a season-ending injury in practice a few days later. Taylor has yet to appear in a game this season.
Three players not on the report were defensive back Kendel Dolby, defensive lineman Jayden Jackson, and running back Taylor Tatum.
Jackson is the most notable of the group, having been limited to just 12 plays in last week's game. Gracen Halton started at the defensive tackle spot for the second consecutive game.
Dolby has not been listed on initial reports in recent weeks, but has been added in the days leading up to games.
The versatile defensive back has missed the last four games after playing in four consecutive games, including starting against Temple.
Tatum has missed the last three games after making his season debut Oct. 18 at South Carolina.
Oklahoma vs. Missouri Wednesday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Troy Everett (OL), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Questionable: Jovantae Barnes (RB), R Mason Thomas (DE), Gentry Williams (CB)
Missouri
Out: Blake Craig (K), Sam Horn (QB),
Doubtful: Beau Pribule (QB),
Questionable: DaMarion Fowlkes (WR)
Probable: Langden Kitchen (DE)