Oklahoma to Lose Freshman Defensive Back to Transfer Portal per Report

A young Oklahoma defensive back is headed to the transfer portal.

Safety Marcus Wimberly will enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday night.

Wimberly will have four years of eligibility remaining as the true freshman redshirted in 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder signed with the Sooners rated as a 4-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals and a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

From Bauxite, AR, Wimberly signed with fellow Arkansas high school product Omarion Robinson.

Despite Wimberly’s reported departure, Brandon Hall’s safety room is still in a good place going into the offseason.

Senior standout Robert Spears-Jennings is off to the NFL Draft after graduating from the program following four strong years, but Peyton Bowen can return in 2026 as the Sooners’ veteran leader.

Oklahoma was also able to build quality depth behind Bowen and Spears-Jennings in 2024.

Michael Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy made their presence felt on special teams and were able to rotate in on the last level of OU’s defense, and they are primed for much larger roles next year.

Reggie Powers III has also been steady for the Sooner secondary, though he’s in line to take over for Kendal Daniels at cheetah as Daniels graduated alongside Spears-Jennings.

Wimberly is the seventh OU player to head toward the portal.

Defensive back Kendel Dolby and linebacker Kobie McKinzie are the other two defensive pieces who will look for a new program in January when the portal opens, and the Sooners are also set to lose offensive linemen Isaiah Autry-Dent and Jacob Sexton, tight end Kaden Helms and running back Jovantae Barnes.

Former Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson also intends to enter the transfer portal, but OU coach Brent Venables announced that the pass catcher was no longer with the program in October.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.