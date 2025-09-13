Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Ejected, Will Miss First Half vs. Auburn
Oklahoma’s defense has been fantastic through the early stages of the 2025 season.
But now the Sooners will be without arguably their best defensive player next week when OU hosts Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas is suspended for the first half of the Auburn game after being ejected early in the second half from Saturday’s win over Temple.
OU leads the Owls 28-3 midway through through the third quarter, but they’ll finish the game without their defensive leader.
On first down from the Temple 20 following an OU punt, Thomas — still without a quarterback sack this season after compiling nine in 2024 as he earned second-team All-SEC accolades — dipped around his blocker as he rushed Temple quarterback Evan Simon near the goal line.
Thomas came in a little low at first, then straightened up as he closed in on Simon. Thomas’ helmet smacked straight into Simon’s facemask as Simon released a pass.
At first, Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer with a high hit, but then officials reviewed the play for targeting, and determined that Thomas’ hit merited the extra level of punishment.
Oklahoma’s defense will miss Thomas for the first 30 minutes next week as former Sooner QB Jackson Arnold returns to Norman. Arnold is off to an electric start in the Tigers’ first two games with 359 yards and three touchdowns passing and 142 yards and two TDs rushing.
OU’s defensive line continued its dominance this season with another stellar performance against Temple.
Now defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will look for a new starter to line up in Thomas’ spot for the SEC opener.
Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. started the first and third games this season, while sophomore Taylor Wein started last week against Michigan. Junior P.J. Adebawore also has gotten extensive snaps this season.
Saturday’s game featured an earlier targeting review on OU safety Jaydan Hardy for a big tackle across the middle on which his helmet collided with a Temple running back.
However, no review was initiated on a Temple tackler who appeared to lower his head to initiate a hit but was himself knocked out of the game with an apparent head injury.
OU and Auburn kick off next week at 2:30 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Auburn (2-0) is a double-digit favorite to beat South Alabama this week at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.