All Sooners

Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Makes Watch List for Defensive Player of the Year

Nine Sooners now have been included on the preseason watch lists for nearly a dozen national awards, including several on defense, with more on the way.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma’s defense continues to make significant strides under Brent Venables.

Now closing in on his fourth season as the head man in Norman, Venables’ defensive refit has produced yet another candidate for national defensive player of the year honors.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas on Monday was included on the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list. The award goes to "the best defensive player in college football."

Oklahoma has has just one recipient of the Bednarik Award. Linebacker Teddy Lehman won the Bednarik in 2003.

The Bednarik Award is named for Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Philadelphia Eagles and College Football Hall of Fame end at Penn University.

A Defense On the Rise

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis
Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OU has had numerous players nominated for preseason watch lists so far, including linebacker Kip Lewis on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list (also the national defensive player of the year), Lewis and linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker), and safety Robert Spears-Jennings on the Danny Wuerffel Trophy watch list (citizenship, leadership). And it would be a surprise if Thomas is not on the upcoming Ted Hendricks Award watch list (best defensive end).

Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound senior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, ranked fifth in the SEC last year with nine quarterback sacks in his first season as a starter. He earned second-team All-SEC recognition and was named second-team preseason All-SEC this offseason. 

Thomas also ranked 35th nationally among edge rushers with an 87.3 grade on pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas was slated for starting duty in 2023 but ran into a series of nagging injuries.

“R Mason was probably the most talented edge in my room going into his second year,” said defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. “Then he gets ankle injuries. He has 'em in fall camp. He has 'em in his first game back in a home game, and he's out for a long time.  I told y'all R Mason was pretty good. 'We'll see. We'll see.' When you ain't got no ankles, it's hard to play edge. Then he starts his junior year and was the most productive guy and All-SEC, second team.” 

Other OU Nominees

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaydn Ott
Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott / DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In all, the Sooners now have eight players so far on 11 different preseason watch lists this season.

In addition to the defensive players, running back Jaydn Ott was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list (top running back); quarterback John Mateer landed on the Walter Camp Award watch list (national player of the year); Mateer and Ott were also named to the Maxwell Award watch list (national player of the year); transfer kicker Tate Sandell was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list (top kicker), transfer punter Jacob Ulrich was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list (top punter), and long snapper Ben Anderson was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list.

Oklahoma opens the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football