Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Makes Watch List for Defensive Player of the Year
Oklahoma’s defense continues to make significant strides under Brent Venables.
Now closing in on his fourth season as the head man in Norman, Venables’ defensive refit has produced yet another candidate for national defensive player of the year honors.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas on Monday was included on the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list. The award goes to "the best defensive player in college football."
Oklahoma has has just one recipient of the Bednarik Award. Linebacker Teddy Lehman won the Bednarik in 2003.
The Bednarik Award is named for Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Philadelphia Eagles and College Football Hall of Fame end at Penn University.
A Defense On the Rise
OU has had numerous players nominated for preseason watch lists so far, including linebacker Kip Lewis on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list (also the national defensive player of the year), Lewis and linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker), and safety Robert Spears-Jennings on the Danny Wuerffel Trophy watch list (citizenship, leadership). And it would be a surprise if Thomas is not on the upcoming Ted Hendricks Award watch list (best defensive end).
Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound senior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, ranked fifth in the SEC last year with nine quarterback sacks in his first season as a starter. He earned second-team All-SEC recognition and was named second-team preseason All-SEC this offseason.
Thomas also ranked 35th nationally among edge rushers with an 87.3 grade on pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas was slated for starting duty in 2023 but ran into a series of nagging injuries.
“R Mason was probably the most talented edge in my room going into his second year,” said defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. “Then he gets ankle injuries. He has 'em in fall camp. He has 'em in his first game back in a home game, and he's out for a long time. I told y'all R Mason was pretty good. 'We'll see. We'll see.' When you ain't got no ankles, it's hard to play edge. Then he starts his junior year and was the most productive guy and All-SEC, second team.”
Other OU Nominees
In all, the Sooners now have eight players so far on 11 different preseason watch lists this season.
In addition to the defensive players, running back Jaydn Ott was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list (top running back); quarterback John Mateer landed on the Walter Camp Award watch list (national player of the year); Mateer and Ott were also named to the Maxwell Award watch list (national player of the year); transfer kicker Tate Sandell was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list (top kicker), transfer punter Jacob Ulrich was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list (top punter), and long snapper Ben Anderson was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list.
Oklahoma opens the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.