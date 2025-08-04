Oklahoma QB John Mateer Lands on Another Major Preseason Watch List
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer landed on another major watch list on Monday.
The new OU signal caller was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.
Mateer transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State over the offseason to join offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as Brent Venables overhauled his offense.
Last year was Mateer's first season starting under Arbuckle, and he threw for 3,139 yards and 29 scores while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He also ran for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mateer also accounted for seven interceptions.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year is awarded annually to the best player in college football.
Steve Owens was the Sooners’ first winner of the award in 1969. Running back Billy Sims became OU’s second Walter Camp Player of the Year winner in 1978, and then Josh Heupel won the award in 2000.
Oklahoma’s most recent winner of the Walter Camp Player of the Year was Baker Mayfield in 2017.
Mateer was also named on the Maxwell Award Watch List last.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- While Texas is No. 1, Oklahoma Hits Historic Low Ranking in Preseason Coaches Poll
- Observations From Oklahoma's Fourth Fall Practice on Monday
- Which Oklahoma Players Could Just Be Late Bloomers?
- Now Comfortable at Oklahoma, DT Damonic Williams is Emerging as a Vocal Leader
Linebacker Kip Lewis has earned some preseason recognition over the offseason.
He was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List as well as the Butkus Award Watch List.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.
The Butkus Award is presented by the Butkus Foundation to the nation’s best linebacker.
Sammy Omosigho was also named to the Butkus Award Watch List alongside Lewis.
Running back Jaydn Ott was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List with Mateer, and a pair of OU specialists also earned preseason recognition.
Punter Jacob Ulrich, who transferred to Oklahoma from Kennesaw State, was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List for the best punter in the country.
UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell made the Lou Groza Award Watch List for the most outstanding kicker.
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List as well. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the player who best combines community service, performance on the field and academic achievement.
The Sooners will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.