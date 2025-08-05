Oklahoma Lands One on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List
Preseason recognition continues to roll in for Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott.
The California transfer was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List on Tuesday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding running back.
Ott Looking to Bounce-Back
Ott took the Pac 12 by storm in 2023.
He rushed for 897 yards and eight scores on 170 carries as a freshman in 2022, then he earned an even bigger role in 2023.
Ott led the conference with 1,315 rushing yards on 246 carries for Cal in 2023, scoring 12 times. He added 25 catches for 169 yards and two scores, though his totals were down from his 46 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Last year, Ott battled injury and was unable to replicate that same production in the ACC.
He played in 10 games, but Ott wasn’t close to playing at 100 percent health.
“It was a mix of my injury being misdiagnosed and the little bit of the communication not going the right way on staff,” Ott said. “But I blame myself for not trusting my gut and listening to my body. … I feel like if I would have sat out a couple weeks and took the time to really heal, it wouldn't have been nagging me up until the last game of the season.”
Ott only totaled 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries, and he caught 24 passes for 222 yards and one additional score.
But he’s looking forward to joining new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer to put up plenty more points in 2025.
“I want to run the ball and then also get out wide,” Ott said. “I feel like Arbuckle has implemented a couple things into the playbook this year to get me lined at slot and wideout. So that will be fun.”
OU’s Doak Walker Award History
Though the Doak Walker Award has been handed out since 1990, no Sooners have taken home the honor.
Adrian Peterson led the Big 12 with 1,925 rushing yards on 339 carries as a true freshman in 2004, scoring 15 touchdowns, but Texas’ Cedric Benson won the award.
Peterson then lost out to Reggie Bush in 2005, though the OU star played in just 11 games and ran for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Before Peterson, Quentin Griffin led the Big 12 in rushing in 2022.
He totaled 1,884 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, adding 264 yards and three more scores through the air, but Penn State’s Larry Johnson ultimately won the award.