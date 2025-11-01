Oklahoma Defense Gets Mixed News on Friday SEC Availability Report
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie took a step back on the SEC Availability Report on Friday.
After being listed as probable on Thursday’s report, McKinzie is now listed as “questionable” on the latest report.
McKinzie has started every game last season but was injured early on in last week’s loss to Ole Miss.
While the news wasn’t good on McKinzie, cornerback Gentry Williams is slated to return after missing last week’s loss to Ole Miss.
Williams was off the report after being listed as “questionable” on Wednesday’s initial report and then “probable” on Thursday’s.
Williams, who has started six games this season, was hurt early in the Sooners win over South Carolina.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis was downgraded to “out.”
Lewis is fourth on the team with 19 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
He was injured early in the Oct. 4 win over Kent State when he collided with the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Lewis returned the next week, recording two catches for 16 yards in the loss to Texas.
Lewis has missed each of the last two games.
Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum were downgraded to out as well.
Tatum has appeared in just one game this season, the Oct. 18 win at South Carolina.
Barnes started two of the first four games, rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries during that span.
He has missed each of the last four games.
Versatile defensive back Kendel Dolby, who wasn’t on the first two reports of the week, was also listed as out.
Dolby has played four games but has missed each of the last two.
OU looks like it’ll likely be without starting right tackle Derek Simmons for the second consecutive game, as Simmons remained “doubtful.”
After Logan Howland started the opener, Simmons started six consecutive games before missing last week’s loss to Ole Miss.
Freshman Ryan Fodje started in Simmons’ place last week.
Howland, who has started three games this season, has missed the last three games and was upgraded to probable on the availability report.
Offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor all remain out.
Neither Everett nor Sexton have played since the season opener.
Sexton suffered an injury in that game while Everett was injured the next week.
Taylor has yet to play this season.
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Friday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Kendel Dolby (DB), Troy Everett (OL), Keontez Lewis (WR), Jacob Sexton (OL), Taylor Tatum (RB), Jake Taylor (OL).
Doubtful: Derek Simmons (OL)
Questionable: Kobie McKinzie (LB)
Probable: Logan Howland (OL)
Tennessee
Out: Rickey Gibson III (CB), Jermob McCoy (CB), Travis Smith Jr. (WR)
Questionable: Arion Carter (LB)