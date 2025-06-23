Oklahoma Defensive Back Prospect Chooses Nebraska Over Sooners
One of Oklahoma’s historical rivals got the edge over the Sooners in a 2026 recruiting battle.
Defensive back prospect Danny Odem committed to Nebraska instead of Oklahoma on Monday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Odem is graded as a 4-star prospect and the No. 247 overall player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. He stands 6-2 and weighs 180 pounds.
The defensive back earned more than 30 offers during his recruitment, and he visited other major programs like Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn.
Odem took an official visit to OU on June 6. He visited Nebraska on Friday.
Oklahoma was late to recruit Odem, as the Sooners offered him in April. Still, Odem listed OU as one of the finalists for his recruitment, along with the Cornhuskers, Georgia, Syracuse, Penn State, Clemson, Miami and Florida.
As a junior for The First Academy in Orlando, Odem registered 45 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2024. Before that, he played at Farrell High School in Pennsylvania, and he logged 33 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2023.
Odem also plays basketball at The First Academy, and he averaged 17.5 points per game in the 2024-25 season.
Oklahoma has picked up five commitments in the last two weeks in offensive lineman Noah Best, running back DeZephen Walker, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Beau Jandreau and kicker Trace Rudd.
Altogether, the Sooners have earned commitments from 12 Class of 2026 prospects thus far: Best, Walker, Bentley, Rudd, linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, defensive lineman Brian Harris, tight end Ryder Mix, defensive end Matthew Nelson, safety Niko Jandreau and Beau Jandreau. Odem would have become the third defensive back to join the Sooners’ 2026 class, joining Johnson and Jandreau.
Oklahoma’s class is ranked No. 37 in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Oklahoma begins its 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Norman against Illinois State.