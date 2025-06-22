Oklahoma Gains Commitment From Class of 2026 Kicker
Kicker Trace Rudd committed to the Sooners, announcing his plans to play for them on X (formerly Twitter).
Kohl’s Kicking, which ranks high school specialists, ranks Rudd as a 5-star kicker and the No. 27 kicker in the Class of 2026.
Rudd is a native of Overland Park, KS, just outside of Kansas City.
As a junior at Blue Valley Northwest High School, Rudd made five of his seven field-goal attempts. His longest made field goal went for 48 yards, and he also made 44 of 47 extra-point attempts.
Rudd logged 12 kickoffs for Blue Valley Northwest, nine of which went for touchbacks. He also punted four times, averaging 38 yards.
Oklahoma became the first Power Four school to offer Rudd on June 2. Texas Tech followed suit on June 9.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Texas Longhorns
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Several Notable Prospects, Sends 2027 Offers
- Why QB Bowe Bentley's Commitment Came at the Perfect Time for Oklahoma
Rudd officially visited Oklahoma over the weekend, attending the “Champ U BBQ,” where the Sooners hosted several 2026 prospects.
Oklahoma now has 11 players from the Class of 2026 committed: linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, running back DeZephen Walker, quarterback Bowe Bentley, offensive lineman Noah Best, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, tight end Ryder Mix, safety Niko Jandreau, defensive lineman Brian Harris, edge rusher Matthew Nelson and Rudd.
Rudd’s commitment caps off a newsworthy week for the Sooners on the recruiting front.
Walker committed on Monday before offensive lineman Will Conroy and quarterback Jaden O’Neal both decommitted. The Sooners then picked up a commitment from Bentley, a consensus 4-star quarterback, on Friday.
Oklahoma’s 2026 class is ranked No. 43 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.