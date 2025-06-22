Former Oklahoma Quarterback Commit Pledges with New School
Just three days after decommitting from Oklahoma, Jaden O’Neal has selected his new program.
O’Neal, a quarterback from the Class of 2026, committed to Oklahoma on Sunday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
O’Neal committed to OU in June 2024, spending almost a full year pledged with the Sooners. He is rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and On3, while 247Sports has him graded as a 3-star.
Still, the quarterback prospect explored other options. He unofficially visited Auburn in April before taking official visits to Arizona and FSU in May and June, respectively.
O’Neal attended the Brent Venables Football Camp on Friday, June 13 before decommitting from the program six days later. One day after O’Neal’s decommitment, Oklahoma earned a pledge from 4-star quarterback Bentley, ranked as the No. 76 prospect and No. 7 quarterback in the Class of 2026, per On3.
Oklahoma has 11 players committed from the 2026 class: Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, running back DeZephen Walker, offensive lineman Noah Best, tight end Ryder Mix, defensive lineman Brian Harris, safety Niko Jandreau, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, kicker Trace Rudd and edge rusher Matthew Nelson.
The Sooners’ class is ranked No. 43 in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings. They were No. 53 in the same rankings before Bentley’s commitment.
O’Neal joins a Florida State class with 15 commits. The Seminoles are ranked No. 22 in the 247Sports class rankings.
Coached by Mike Norvell, FSU went 1-11 in 2024 after going 13-1 and reaching the Orange Bowl in 2023.