Oklahoma Defensive Line Seeing 'Improvement' From Multiple Players in Fall Camp
As Oklahoma prepares for its first season in the SEC, one of the areas the Sooners need to see the most improvement is along the defensive line.
OU had a decent group in 2023, but lost players like Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe, Jacob Lacey and Rondell Bothroyd over the offseason. Additionally, the Sooners needed to increase their depth and overall talent level up front as the team moved into its new conference.
Brent Venables and company did just that over the offseason, getting commitments from former TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams and former Miami (OH) edge rusher Caiden Woullard out of the transfer portal in addition to adding coveted recruits David Stone, Jayden Jackson and Danny Okoye from the high school ranks.
Alongside their high-profile newcomers, Venables noted that the team has seen improvements in fall camp from a number of players who were on the roster last season.
"I think (the defensive line rotation) can consistently be anywhere between nine and 11 guys based on what we’ve seen," Venables said last week. "We’ve seen several guys improve from where we were in the spring. Excited about the guys returning. I think everything starts with Ethan Downs and probably DJ Terry as far as guys who have started. Like how guys have come along. We talked about some of our freshmen that got here in the springtime, but I really like the improvement of Gracen Halton and like the improvement of Davon Sears.
Certainly (Damonic) Williams has done a really nice job of working and learning and getting better and earning the trust of his teammates and developing relationships there. Jayden Jackson and David Stone have done a nice job as well, but I think Gracen, DJ, and then you look at some of our guys from a year ago, guys that were not in the mix. Champ Sanders is a guy that, he’s just been on a steady incline of improvement."
Having a number of trustworthy options on the interior will be important for the Sooners as OU gets ready for what looks to be a tough schedule in 2024. Todd Bates and company will need multiple solid backups to be part of Oklahoma's rotation to help keep the whole group healthy and effective.
Williams and Da'Jon Terry are two of the more established players along the defensive front with the former Horned Frogs' standout making 27 starts in his first two seasons as a college football player and Terry entering his sixth collegiate season.
Behind the aforementioned d-lineman are a number of young and unproven players who Zac Alley and company will be calling on in 2024.
Gracen Halton, a 6-foot-2, 291-pound junior, played just 91 snaps last year, but recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and earned a 76.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
With another offseason under the tutelage of Todd Bates, Halton will see an expanded role this year and should be one of the main pieces in OU's defensive line rotation.
Talented true freshman Jayden Jackson and David Stone will likely be important parts of the Sooners' defensive line rotation this season as well. With impressive power and size, the former high school teammates have carved out their roles on the team quickly and should see the field early in their careers.
Venables also highlighted Davon Sears and Ashton "Champ" Sanders as players who have improved during fall camp. While the two have combined for just two tackles, one tackle for loss and half of a sack during their time in Norman, Sears and Sanders both have the size to serve as a valuable rotation players behind the stable of talented d-lineman on the roster.
Oklahoma's interior defensive line group has a solid mix of experienced veterans, young players with potential who are ready for their opportunity and solid depth pieces who can play meaningful snaps that should give the team a good chance to be competitive during its first season in the SEC.
Venables seems to like what he has seen from the Sooners' group of edge rushers as well, highlighting a number of players who have looked good in fall camp.
"Outside, I like the improvement that we’ve seen," Venables said. "Again, R Mason Thomas, Caiden Woullard, PJ Adebawore ... Trace Ford. ... I really think we’re going to have some young guys, whether that’s a Danny Okoye, amongst others, that has a chance to jump in that mix. I’m really excited about that group of guys up front."
Woullard, Downs and Ford are Oklahoma's most experienced edge rushers and should offer OU a few veteran options who will play hard and defend well against the run. Ford is used more in specialty situations as a pass rusher, but still managed to make a few plays in 2023.
If Miguel Chavis' group is noticeably better this year, though, it will be due to improvements from R Mason Thomas, PJ Adebawore or Danny Okoye.
Thomas has been lauded by teammates and coaches since arriving in Norman, but injuries have held the 240-pounder back early in his career. The Fort Lauderdale, FL, product showed against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl that he can get into the backfield, but Thomas needs to prove he can stay healthy and make an impact for a full season.
Adebawore and Okoye both came to Norman as highly touted recruits with elite athleticism, which could allow the two young edge rushers to get on the field in 2024. Adebawore, a former 5-star prospect, didn't do much as a true freshman, but could be in for a breakout season as a sophomore.
While Downs, Woullard and Ford is a solid trio, Thomas, Adebawore or Okoye emerging as a star would take Oklahoma's defense to the next level.
Heading into its first season in the SEC, OU's defensive line has a tough road ahead, but seems to be equipped with the right personnel to handle the Sooners' schedule.