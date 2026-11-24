Oklahoma’s edge rushers have been outstanding in 2026, and as a result, their position coach is a nominee for a major honor.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis was nominated for the Broyles Award — given annually to college football’s top assistant coach — on Tuesday.

Chavis joined OU’s staff in December 2021, just days after the Sooners hired Brent Venables to be their head coach. He and Venables coached together at Clemson for five years before the two of them arrived in Norman.

Chavis has been instrumental to the Sooners’ consistent defensive improvement over the last five years.

In 2022, Chavis’ first year at OU, the Sooners tied for fourth nationally with 104 tackles for loss. Oklahoma’s defense took a step forward in 2023, as the Sooners finished second among FBS teams in interceptions (20) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (7.5).

Oklahoma’s 2024 team struggled and finished 6-7, but the Sooners were similarly strong on defense. OU finished 19th in total defense as defensive end R Mason Thomas broke out as a star under Chavis’ watch.

In 2025, the Sooners’ defense got them to the College Football Playoff. OU led the SEC in sacks, total defense and scoring defense. Thomas logged another star-studded season on the edge, and Taylor Wein emerged as a star, leading the Sooners with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

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And this year, Oklahoma’s defensive ends have been similarly strong.

Wein has notched seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks through 11 games. Senior Adepoju Adebawore has played his best season and has registered 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Freshman edge rusher Jake Kreul has also emerged with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, while junior Danny Okoye is up to 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

As a whole, Oklahoma’s defense ranks first in the SEC in passing defense (163.1 yards allowed per game), fourth in total defense (284.6 yards allowed per game) and fifth in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma is 7-4 after winning three games in a row against Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. In those games, the Sooners have allowed only 31 points.

The Sooners will close the regular season on the road against Missouri on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

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