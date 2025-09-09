Oklahoma DL David Stone’s Growth Was On Display Against Michigan
NORMAN — David Stone chose the right time for the best game of his college career.
Stone, a sophomore defensive tackle, made four tackles in Oklahoma’s 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan on Saturday. Through two games, Stone has already recorded six tackles, matching his total from the 2024 season, his freshman year.
“I give God all the credit,” Stone said.
Stone knew that he and his defensive counterparts would have to be at their best against the Wolverines. Michigan is loaded with size and high-level talent.
But that didn’t stop the Sooners’ defense from having its way.
The Wolverines logged only 288 yards of offense, and OU held true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to only 142 yards on 9-of-24 passing.
Bringing the Physicality
“(Michigan’s) built on physicality and stuff like that, so all week we had been talking about making sure that in the trenches, we brought that,” Stone said.
Stone was a 5-star recruit out of high school but had a minimal impact as a true freshman in 2024. He played in all 13 of the Sooners’ games last year but finished the season with only six tackles and two tackles for loss.
In April, Stone entered the transfer portal but withdrew his name just two days later.
Even so, Stone received regular praise throughout the offseason from his teammates and coaches who said that he was one of the program’s hardest workers once he decided to stay in Norman.
The sophomore defensive lineman is finally seeing the benefits of his discipline and his decision to remain in the program — but he isn’t getting carried away by his recent success.
“I’ve been taking every week as it comes, every day as it comes,” Stone said. “Not looking forward to anything but the next 10 minutes. Been trying to stay where my feet are, so that’s the biggest thing.”
Fun, But Now Refocused
Stone admitted that it was “fun” to celebrate Saturday’s win with his teammates.
But the winning festivities didn’t last long.
Once Sunday hit, Stone and the other defenders watched tape from the Michigan game. On Monday, the No. 13-ranked Sooners practiced and watched film of their next opponent, Temple.
“We’ve been following the same process we had since the spring, so I feel like that has contributed to our success,” Stone said.
Temple doesn’t have a number next to its name like Michigan did — but Stone isn’t underestimating the Sooners’ third opponent of the 2025 season.
The Owls are 2-0 after outscoring UMass and Howard 92-7 in their first two contests. Temple quarterback Evan Simon has nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, and the Owls are averaging 260 rushing yards per game.
Per Stone, the key for a similarly stellar defensive outing is following the same process that the Sooners have during the first two weeks.
“Road dogs, first game away … there’s a lot to prove,” Stone said. “No man is bigger than the next man. We all really elevate each other’s play, and that’s what happened (against Michigan).”