Skip to main content

Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal

Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma has lost another defensive lineman to the transfer portal.

Reed Lindsey, a senior from Clinton, announced Wednesday via Twitter he had entered the transfer portal.

“I am forever grateful for the chance to wear the uniform that so many greats wore before me, and so many great will wear after me,” Lindsey wrote. “You have no idea how much that means to a kid who spent his childhood dreaming of taking the field for the Sooners.

“I’d like to thank coach (Calvin) Thibodeaux for taking a chance on me and coach (Brent) Venables for taking over the team and laying the foundation that will continue to win championships and build great men. I owe many of my most important relationships to the University of Oklahoma.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-4, 268-pound Lindsey, a defensive end who has played in two games in his four years at OU (Kansas in 2020 and Western Carolina in 2021), enters the portal as a grad transfer and is immediately eligible to play in 2023.

A walk-on in the 2019 recruiting class, he still has two years eligibility remaining.

As a recruit, Lindsey made the 2018 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team and was named District 4A-1 Defensive Player of the Year with 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a senior.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

BB - Kendall Pettis, Wallace Clark
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Selected Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

By Josh Callaway
Jasiah Wagoner edit
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why CB Jasiah Wagoner Plays With a Fearless Versatility

By John E. Hoover
Nick Smith - Taylor Robertson OU
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson Ties NCAA Career 3-Point Record in Loss at Texas

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 171

By Josh Callaway
Eli Merck edit
Football

Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit

By John E. Hoover
Jackson Nicklaus
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Pair of Sooners Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By Josh Callaway
Daylan Smothers-DeMarco Murray
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: 'Role Model' RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future

By John E. Hoover
MBB - Jalen Hill, TCU Horned Frogs
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Blown Out by No. 11 TCU

By Ryan Chapman