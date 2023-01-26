Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma has lost another defensive lineman to the transfer portal.

Reed Lindsey, a senior from Clinton, announced Wednesday via Twitter he had entered the transfer portal.

“I am forever grateful for the chance to wear the uniform that so many greats wore before me, and so many great will wear after me,” Lindsey wrote. “You have no idea how much that means to a kid who spent his childhood dreaming of taking the field for the Sooners.

“I’d like to thank coach (Calvin) Thibodeaux for taking a chance on me and coach (Brent) Venables for taking over the team and laying the foundation that will continue to win championships and build great men. I owe many of my most important relationships to the University of Oklahoma.”

The 6-foot-4, 268-pound Lindsey, a defensive end who has played in two games in his four years at OU (Kansas in 2020 and Western Carolina in 2021), enters the portal as a grad transfer and is immediately eligible to play in 2023.

A walk-on in the 2019 recruiting class, he still has two years eligibility remaining.

As a recruit, Lindsey made the 2018 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team and was named District 4A-1 Defensive Player of the Year with 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a senior.