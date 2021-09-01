Oklahoma Drops a Spot in Team Recruiting Rankings

The loss of Luther Burden saw the Sooners drop yet again in the Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings.

While the 2023 class is off to a flying start for the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley’s momentum with the class of 2022 has taken a hit.

For the second straight month, the Sooners fell in the Sports Illustrated All-American 2022 Team Rankings.

Last month, OU checked in with the 11th best class in the country, but the de-commitment of SI99 wide receiver Luther Burden was another blow to the class which slid back another spot to No. 12-overall for September.

Still, the Sooners will have their chances to climb back up the rankings as football season kicks off.

Just last week, SI99 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy named the Sooners in his top two schools, alongside Texas A&M.

If the Sooners can land the commitment of Dindy, not only would it continue to keep the Florida pipeline flowing to Norman, but it would be a statement of intent as the OU defense would land one of the elite defensive line prospects in the country, something that wouldn’t have been a consideration just three years ago.

Dindy is the No. 10-ranked prospect in the SI99, and he would be an immediate boost to the 2022 class.

Similarly, the Sooners await the decision of in-state star Gentry Williams.

The Booker T. Washington high school standout was rated the No. 11 corner back in the country heading into the 2021 season by SIAA, and his return to the football field after his 2020 season was cut short by an injury should only boost his stock.

OU is in a battle for Williams, however, as the presence of USC looms large amongst other SEC foes like Florida, Arkansas and LSU.

But if the Sooners can go 2-for-2 and land both Williams and Dindy, paired with the explosive start to the 2023 class, the recruiting machine in Norman should continue to roll throughout the fall and into next spring.

Oklahoma ranks second in the Big 12 in the team rankings, as the Texas Longhorns vaulted to No. 7-overall as they've just about rounded out their 2022 class.

Three other Big 12 schools made the top 25 as the Baylor Bears checked in at No. 19, West Virginia was ranked No. 23 and Iowa State snuck into the rankings at No. 24.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.