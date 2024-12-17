Oklahoma DT Damonic Williams Still 'Talking About' His Future
NORMAN — Oklahoma fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for Damonic Williams’ decision.
The defensive tackle was one of the Sooners’ biggest additions last offseason as he helped Brent Venables, defensive coordinator Zac Alley and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates get the defensive front SEC ready.
But Williams hasn’t yet figured out if he’ll head to the NFL Draft or return to Norman for a second season.
“Me, Coach Bates, Coach V have been talking about it,” Williams said on Monday. “A lot of sit-down conversations on the phone with my family. It’s just, you know, take it one day at a time.”
Williams finished the year with 33 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He also forced one fumble.
A year ago, he ended with 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks at TCU, and as a freshman in 2022 he totaled 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-1, 312-pound defensive tackle said he’s currently planning on taking the field against Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27, but he said he doesn’t plan on dragging out his decision-making process too much longer.
“Probably, for sure, by next week,” Williams said. “That will probably be the deadline for me to decide all that.”
If Williams opts to enter the NFL Draft, he said he’s proud of the example he set for his family by making the big life decision to move from TCU to OU last offseason.
“Honestly, (I did) what I thought deep down inside that I couldn’t do,” Williams said. “Come to a whole new university and prove a lot of people wrong about me as a person and as a player.
“I’m glad I could do that and show my little brother, Josh, that if I can do it, you can do it, too. For his upcoming journey in college, but he’s still a sophomore in high school. But that was my reason why.
“A lot of people think it’s for selfish stuff and this and that. I just wanted to show my little brother that if I can do it, you can do it. never give up on yourself.”
If Williams returns, the Sooners should be strong up the middle again.
Jayden Jackson is set to return after a stellar true freshman season, where he ended with 28 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
The Sooners are also set to return Gracen Halton, who totaled 30 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks as well as 5-star recruit David Stone, who will be entering his second season on campus.
Regardless of if Williams is back or not, he believes the defensive tackles will again be a position of strength for the OU defense.
“Honestly, with or without me, they’re some ballers,” Williams said. “Coach Bates, Coach V did a really great of recruiting the guys they wanted in that room.
“If I decide to come back, we’ll be ballers. If I don’t, ballers, no matter what. I’m just proud to see my guys. Blessed to be in that room.”