Oklahoma DT David Stone Reaping Benefits of Decision to Stay at OU
NORMAN — Only six months ago, David Stone seemed to be on the way out. Four games into the 2025 season, Stone is a centerpiece on the Sooners’ defensive line.
After a slow start to his college career, the defensive tackle had a brief stay in the transfer portal before deciding to return to Norman. Game by game, it’s becoming more evident that Stone’s choice to return was the correct one.
Stone has registered 13 tackles, seven solo tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in OU’s first four games, helping the Sooners start 4-0 and surge to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
“It just goes back to the commitment, the coaches, everyone that stayed important to me and treated me with such respect,” Stone said. “I’ve had that same mindset since I’ve been here: I gotta get better.”
Finding his role
Stone was a consensus 5-star prospect in the Class of 2024 — but his freshman-year production was minimal.
The defensive tackle ended his first year of college football with only six tackles, two solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Stone had to do some soul searching after the season. He’s a Del City, OK, native and a longtime Sooner fan. But after a disappointing freshman campaign, he wasn’t sure if he’d find his niche within OU’s defense.
Even when he considered leaving the program, Stone’s love for OU never faltered. And when he ultimately chose to return, that fueled him to become faster, stronger and more impactful.
“I want to do so much for the program,” Stone said. “That’s been my focus.”
Stone has improved in each game so far in 2025.
He started the season off with two assisted tackles against Illinois State before making three total tackles against Michigan. In OU’s 42-3 win over Temple, Stone recorded two solo tackles, one of which went for a three-yard loss.
And in the Sooners’ most recent win — their seven-point victory against No. 22 Auburn — Stone played the best game of his college career. He was instrumental in OU’s stout defensive performance, logging five total tackles, four solo tackles and a sack that sent the Tigers back nine yards.
“Having a game like that is good for me,” Stone said. “It brings joy to me.”
Building a legacy
Stone described the joy he experienced during and after the Auburn game as “surreal.” But he doesn’t want that to be the greatest highlight of his career at OU.
Stone said his goal is to build a legacy as a player and as a leader. He also wants Oklahoma, as a program, to re-establish its legacy as an every-year national title contender.
The defensive tackle knows that it takes more than just four strong games in a row to achieve that.
“For that legacy to be built, you’ve got to keep stacking daily, weeks, months, years and seasons,” Stone said. “My focus was Auburn and I really enjoyed it. But now I’m focused on Kent State and what I’ve got to do this week.”
OU has the week off after defeating the Tigers in Week 4. The Sooners’ next game will come against Kent State on Oct. 4.