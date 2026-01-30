Oklahoma Earns Commitment from Top Running Back in Class of 2028, per Report

There are still nearly two years until Oklahoma finalizes its 2028 recruiting class, but the Sooners have now already added a player from that recruiting cycle.

Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2028, per 247Sports — committed to OU on Thursday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3. Rhodes is Oklahoma’s first pledge from the 2025 class.

BREAKING: Elite 2028 RB Micah Rhodes has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’10 195 RB from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas and Texas A&M



“Let’s do it Sooner Nation #BOOMERSOONER🩸”https://t.co/U3HUaNZIs7 pic.twitter.com/iYBiQQcYvz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 30, 2026

Rhodes hails from Spring, TX, located in the Houston area. He is listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds. Rhodes is a consensus 4-star prospect, and he is the No. 29 player in the Class of 2028, per 247Sports.

As a high school sophomore in 2025, Rhodes rushed for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns on 172 carries as a sophomore in 2025. He was named to MaxPreps’ Sophomore All-American First Team.

His stellar 2025 campaign followed his freshman year in which he ran for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to winning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Jim Nagy: Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke's Appeal Denied by NCAA

Oklahoma Overpowers Texas A&M to Extend Winning Streak to Three

Who Will Start at Safety for Oklahoma Next Season Alongside Peyton Bowen?

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks raved about Rhodes in his evaluation of the running back.

“Well-rounded running back who does several position-specific duties well,” Brooks said. “Plays through contact and regularly finishes runs.”

Rhodes previously announced that Oklahoma was one of his three finalists, along with Texas A&M and Texas. OU and Texas A&M were College Football Playoff teams in 2025, while Texas went 9-3 and didn’t reach the CFP, instead appearing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Since revealing his three finalists on Jan. 12, Rhodes has continued to receive offers from major programs like Alabama, Missouri, Wisconsin and UCLA. Other schools that have pursued — and likely will continue to pursue — Rhodes include USC, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Oregon.

While Rhodes is the first OU pledge from the Class of 2028, his commitment adds to the Sooners’ recent recruiting momentum.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally, per 247Sports, with 13 commits. Of those 13 pledges, seven are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners put a bow on their 2026 class in December, signing 24 players and finishing at No. 15 in the 247Sports rankings.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.