Who Will Start at Safety for Oklahoma Next Season Alongside Peyton Bowen?

NORMAN — Peyton Bowen didn’t miss any games as a sophomore in 2023.

But the Oklahoma safety was limited, playing less than 20 plays in four games

Back to being 100% healthy in 2025, Bowen was a big piece of the Sooners’ defense.

Bowen was the Sooners highest-graded defensive back last season according to Pro Football Focus, grading out at 78.2.

“What an impact that he’s had this year, leadership,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “Couldn’t lead a year ago. … He’s always been a great human being, but he wasn’t able to lead. He has been an assassin. I think he learned a lot from Billy (Bowman), he and RJ together, they bring out the best in each other.”

Bowen tied for the team high in interceptions with two, including a key one he returned 37 yards against Tennessee. He finished with 47 tackles.

Bowen figures to be a major part of the Sooners’ defense again in 2026 as the only returning starter at safety.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, we take a look at OU’s safeties.

On the opposite side of Bowen figures to be junior Michael Boganowski.

Boganowski made his way into the rotation last season, playing 245 snaps in the secondary after playing less than 70 in 2024.

Omarion Robinson has a chance to make a similar leap to what Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy made last season.

Robinson played 36 plays in five games defensively last season, though became a regular on special teams as the season went on.

If Robinson can make that leap, it would go a long way toward giving the Sooners depth at the position.

Hardy figured to be a bigger part of the rotation next season after playing 163 plays in 2025, but instead transferred to Colorado following the season.

The most likely freshman to see time at safety in 2026 is perhaps Markel Ford.

Though Ford played primarily cornerback as a senior at Mesquite (Texas) Horn, he figures to be a safety at OU.

“I see him as a safety,” Sooners’ general manager Jim Nagy said of Ford. “But he does have really nice man coverage skills for a safety.”

Niko Jandreau was Oklahoma’s other signee at safety.

Reggie Powers III could also see time at safety, though he’s likely to be the starter at cheetah.

Projected Safety Depth Chart

Starters: Peyton Bowen, Sr. (SS); Michael Boganowski, Jr. (FS)

Backups: Reggie Powers III, Jr.; Omarion Robinson, So.