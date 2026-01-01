Oklahoma Tight End Joins New Year's Eve Crowd in Transfer Portal

New Year, new team.

On Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, Oklahoma lost yet another player to the transfer portal — this time at a position where the Sooners have a desperate need for players.

Tight end Carson Kent, who transferred to OU just last winter, became the Sooners’ ninth player today to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal and leave Norman. That's according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Oklahoma TE Carson Kent is entering the Transfer Portal



The 6'4 247 former All-CUSA TE has 44 career catches for 408 yards and 3 TDs



Grad transfer with 1 year left



Repped by @nick_wisinski of @3strandsports

Kent came to OU from Kennesaw State, where as a 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore in 2024 he caught 18 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls.

Amid quarterback struggles in 2024 — their first at the FBS level — Kennesaw State finished the year 2-10, and KSU collected wins only against Liberty and New Mexico State.

Despite playing a position of major need for the OU offense and first-year coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Kent didn’t contribute a lot on the field in his one year in Norman.

He finished the year with just three receptions for 26 yards, with catches against Illinois State, Kent State and Texas.

It wasn’t a crowded spot behind starter and converted linebacker Jaren Kanak. But as tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley cycled seven guys through the position, only three — Kanak (572), Kent (130) and Kaden Helms (201) played more than 90 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Transfer Will Huggins played 87, and Kade McIntyre (17), transfer John Locke (2) and freshman Trynae Washington (2) contributed minimal snaps.

Among Kent’s 130 offensive snaps, he posted an overall offensive grade of 59.1, with a 61.7 on pass plays and a 72.7 as a pass blocker, while scoring just 54.0 as a run blocker.

Kent was officially the 18th Sooner to announce his intentions to transfer although he was joined within minutes by another offensive lineman, followed immediately by a defensive lineman, bringing the overall total to 20 and Monday’s exodus to 10.

On offense alone, the departures include quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., wide receiver KJ Daniels, tight end Kaden Helms and running back Jovantae Barnes as well as six offensive linemen — Luke Baklenko, Troy Everett, Logan Howland, Isaiah Autry-Dent, Jacob Sexton and now Jake Taylor.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players that enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.

Players must have submitted their information entered into the portal before it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.