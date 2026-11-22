The Sooners rounded off their third win in a row on Saturday, as they defeated Texas A&M 28-7.

One day later, Oklahoma generated further momentum on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2027 running back Ben Rogers of Newcastle, Okla. committed to OU on Sunday, per a report from Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

Rogers stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds. According to Rivals, he is a 3-star prospect, while ESPN and 247Sports have him as an unranked recruit.

As a senior at Newcastle High School, Rogers was a star. He finished his 2026 campaign with 1,158 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

Rogers was similarly strong during his junior season. He ended that season with 782 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 8.5 yards per touch.

The only other Division I school who has offered Rogers is Abilene Christian.

Rogers is one of three running backs who have committed to Oklahoma from the Class of 2027, along with Keldrid Ben and Jakoby Dixon.

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Ben is a consensus 4-star prospect, and he is the No. 218 overall recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class. The Montgomery, Texas, native rushed for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2025.

A native of Brenham, Texas, Dixon is a 3-star recruit, according to all major recruiting services. He became Brenham High School’s all-time leading scorer in 2026, and he chose the Sooners over offers from Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M in May.

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is among the nation’s best.

According to 247Sports, the Sooners have the nation’s No. 8 class. Of OU’s 28 commits, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better. Rogers is also the sixth in-state OU commitment from the 2027 class, joining defensive back Gabriel Osborne Jr., offensive linemen Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett, athlete Greydon Howell and quarterback Noah Smith.

Rogers’ commitment follows three 2028 pledges that the Sooners secured over the last few weeks. Just last week, the Sooners earned verbal commitments from athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, wide receiver Kenyon Sweat and linebacker Tylan Henderson. OU’s 2028 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally.

The Sooners' 2026 team will close the regular season on the road against Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma has won three games in a row — against Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — to improve to 7-4.

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