Oklahoma Edge Rusher Commits Compete in Under Armour All-America Game

Now that it’s officially 2026, the Sooners have firmly turned the page on the 2025 season.

Though Oklahoma had its best season since the COVID-19 pandemic and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, the Sooners have dreams of deeper playoff runs.

To make that a reality, OU will have to continue to generate momentum on the recruiting trail.

Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:

Pair of future OU edge rushers play in UA game

Oklahoma had two representatives in the 2026 Under Armour All-America game — Class of 2026 edge rusher signee Jake Kreul and Class of 2027 edge rusher commit Krew Jones.

Kreul and Jones both logged sacks in the game, which is reserved for the nation’s best high school juniors and seniors.

5-star Oklahoma signee Jake Kreul once again made an impact in the UA All-America game getting home for a sack



That motor is non-stop #UANext pic.twitter.com/6fu3Y4sDx4 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 4, 2026

Krew Jones comes up with a big 3rd down sack in the UA All-America game



One of the top 2027 DEs in the nation doing what he does best #UANext pic.twitter.com/OKtpL8q8hX — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 3, 2026

Kreul, listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds, was graded as a 5-star prospect by ESPN, while 247Sports and Rivals graded him as a 4-star. He chose Oklahoma over fellow finalists Ole Miss and Texas.

As a senior at IMG Academy in 2025, Kreul registered 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, four sacks and three forced fumbles. In addition to the Under Armour games, Kreul also competed in the Polynesian Bowl.

Jones is another highly touted edge rusher.

The Orem, UT, native committed to Oklahoma after the Sooners’ 17-13 win over LSU to end the regular season. Jones is a consensus 4-star prospect and is the No. 149 prospect in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Jones chose Oklahoma over dozens of other major offers, including Texas, Michigan, Oregon and USC.

2027 LB to announce commitment

Linebacker Taven Epps, previously a Texas commit, will make his college decision on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl, per Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Tustin (Calif.) LB Taven Epps is set to make his commitment at the Navy All-American Bowl and previewed his upcoming decision https://t.co/6CgZVGGGqz pic.twitter.com/KRhmXPXCDn — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) December 29, 2025

Epps is a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2027 from Tustin, CA. Per 247Sports, Epps is the No. 79 overall prospect and No. 5 linebacker in the cycle. As a junior for Tustin High School in 2025, Epps logged 72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Other major schools that are in the mix for Epps include USC, Notre Dame and Georgia.