Oklahoma Extends Two New Offers to Class of 2028 Blue-Chip Prospects

Oklahoma has arguably the best 2027 recruiting class, and the Sooners are working to make their 2028 class just as strong.

Over the last couple of days, OU sent offers to Class of 2028 wide receiver Carter St. Junious and defensive lineman Geraci Carson. Both of them are consensus 4-star prospects.

St. Junious hails from Manvel, TX, and he stands 6-3 and weighs 185 pounds. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 56 overall player and the No. 13 wide receiver from the 2028 class.

As a sophomore for Manvel High School in 2025, St. Junious caught 40 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns. He earned First Team All-District honors for his impressive campaign while competing at the 6A level of Texas high school football.

St. Junious has collected offers from a long list of Power Four programs, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon and Miami.

During the fall, St. Junious took unofficial gameday visits to Texas and Texas A&M. St. Junious’ hometown of Manvel is located in the Houston area, less than three hours from the campuses of both of the Texas-based universities.

Carson is a 6-5, 300-pound defensive tackle from Jackson, MS. He is also a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 99 overall in 247Sports’ rankings for the Class of 2028.

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During his sophomore season at Lanier High School, Carson registered 35 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also played offensive tackle for the school, and in January, he participated at the Navy All-American Combine and earned All-Combine honors.

Like St. Junious, Carson has already compiled offers from dozens of powerhouse programs.

Alabama, LSU, Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are among the SEC schools that have offered the rising defensive lineman. Carson attended LSU’s junior day in March.

Oklahoma has yet to secure any commitments from the Class of 2028. Running back Micah Rhodes — ranked as the No. 1 tailback in the class by 247Sports — committed to OU in January, but he backed out of his pledge on April 1. The Sooners have offered a handful of blue-chip players from the 2028 class over the last few days, including wide receiver Braylon Clark and edge rusher Jayden Bell.

OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, while Rivals has the Sooners ranked at No. 3.