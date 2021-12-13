Oklahoma Flips 2022 Linebacker Kobie McKinzie Back From Texas

Brent Venables has plucked a former Sooner commit from the Texas Longhorns, a big recruiting win for OU's new head coach.

A familiar face is returning to Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class.

Linebacker Kobie McKinzie has flipped his commitment back to the Sooners, Hayes Fawcett announced on Twitter.

McKinzie was the first player to commit in OU’s 2022 class all the way back in February of 2019, but he took a step back from the Sooners after Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for USC.

On Dec. 5, McKinzie committed to Texas, but new head coach Brent Venables was able to bring McKinzie back to Norman.

Back in the fold, the 4-star linebacker from Cooper High School in Lubbock represents Oklahoma’s 14th commitment in the 2022 class, and should form a dynamic pairing with fellow linebacker commit Kip Lewis.

McKinzie is rated in the top 200 by both Rivals and 247 Sports.

The Sooners have done more than simply get themselves back off the mat after Riley’s departure, as McKinzie is the second commit Venables’ staff has picked up on Monday alone.

Earlier Monday morning, dual threat quarterback Nick Evers announced that he would be joining OU’s 2022 class, and there could be more recruiting wins to come as the Sooners gear up for National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Oklahoma now has 14 verbal pledges in the 2022 class with the possibility of picking up a few more before recruits are allowed to sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

