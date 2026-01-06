Oklahoma Will Face Former RB Jovantae Barnes in SEC Play in 2026

Oklahoma will battle a familiar face in 2026.

Former running back Jovantae Barnes, who elected to enter the portal at the end of the 2025 season after four years in Norman, committed to Kentucky on Tuesday, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

OU will host the Wildcats on Oct. 17 this upcoming season.

In his Oklahoma career, Barnes totaled 1,281 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns.

He emerged as OU’s RB2 behind Eric Gray as a true freshman in 2022, finishing the year with 519 yards and five scores on 116 carries while also adding five catches for 26 yards.

Barnes battled injuries as a sophomore and finished the season with 140 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries, then he rebounded to rush for 577 yards and five scores in 2024 while adding 17 catches for 123 yards and an additional touchdown through the air.

This past season, Barnes totaled just 45 yards and one score in four games before he elected to maintain his redshirt to play one more year of college football.

Barnes signed with the Sooners as a consensus 4-star recruit from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, NV, as he was drawn to playing under OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

That extra year will come with first-year Kentucky head coach Will Stein, who has served as the offensive coordinator at Oregon since 2023.

Oklahoma’s running back room was led by sophomore Xavier Robinson and true freshman Tory Blaylock in 2025.

Former top-rated running back recruit Taylor Tatum also hit the portal alongside Barnes, but the Sooners have already added depth to Murray’s group.

Former Colorado State and Tulsa running back Lloyd Avant committed to OU on Monday.

The Sooners also signed 4-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 3-star running back DeZephen Walker in the 2026 recruiting class.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window opened on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.