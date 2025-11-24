Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma Star Injured in Sunday Night Football Loss
Baker Mayfield’s stellar season hit a speed bump on Sunday.
Mayfield, the Tampa Bay’s star quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, suffered a game-ending injury in the Buccaneers’ 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs’ communications department revealed that Mayfield suffered an injury to his left shoulder.
Mayfield’s injury appeared to occur right before halftime on a hail-mary attempt. The Buccaneers trailed 31-7 at that point.
Mayfield was shown on NBC’s telecast of the game wearing a shoulder sling in the second half.
In two quarters of play, Mayfield completed nine of his 19 pass attempts for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a Los Angeles touchdown.
Veteran backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater relieved Mayfield in the second half, but the Buccaneers didn’t score any points with him behind center.
In 11 games this season, Mayfield has registered 2,365 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.5 percent passing. The Buccaneers fell to 6-5 with Sunday’s loss, and they are now tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.
Mayfield is playing his eighth NFL season and third with the Buccaneers. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns and split time between the Panthers and Rams in 2022 before signing with the Bucs ahead of the 2023 season. Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has made the Pro Bowl twice and led the Buccaneers to back-to-back NFC South titles.
Mayfield began his college career at Texas Tech as a walk-on before transferring to Oklahoma in 2014. He was OU’s starting signal caller from 2015 to 2017 and finished his time in Norman with 12,292 passing yards, 893 rushing yards, 119 passing touchdowns, 18 rushing touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Sooners went 33-6 with Mayfield starting at quarterback.
Former Sooners shine in Cowboys’ win over Eagles
A group of former OU players helped the Dallas Cowboys pull off arguably the biggest upset of Week 12, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played at OU from 2017 to 2019, caught four passes for 75 yards, finishing with the second-most receiving yards for Dallas. Ex-OU linebacker Kenneth Murray notched three total tackles and one solo tackle and also recovered a fumble.
Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is another former OU player that played in the Cowboys’ win, though he suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss part of the game.
On the other side, one-year Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts — who helped lead OU to its most recent College Football Playoff appearance in 2019 — picked up the loss. Hurts completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 289 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Dallas improved to 5-5-1 with the win, while the Eagles are now 8-3. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion, as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February.