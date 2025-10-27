All Sooners

Oklahoma Flips WR Commit From Penn State

The Sooners on Monday landed a pledge from Delaware 4-star wideout Jahsiear Rogers, who had previously committed to the Nittany Lions.

John E. Hoover

Appoquinimink receiver Jahsiear Rogers celebrates the Jaguars’ 17-14 overtime win over Caravel on Oct. 10, 2025 at Bob Peoples Stadium.
Appoquinimink receiver Jahsiear Rogers celebrates the Jaguars’ 17-14 overtime win over Caravel on Oct. 10, 2025 at Bob Peoples Stadium. / Andre L. Smith/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma has flipped a wide receiver previously committed to Penn State.

Jahsiear Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster from Delaware committed to OU on Monday morning. He announced his decision during a live announcement on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

According to th 247Sports Composite rankings, Rogers is a 4-star prospect and the No. 52-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

“Oklahoma is just a place built for football players,” Rogers told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

“Just the rich history they got of putting great receivers in the league and just the program and coaching staff,” Rogers explained. “It’s a family atmosphere over there.”

Rogers attends Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, DE.

He chose OU over Nebraska, and also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina and others.

Oklahoma Sooners Jahsiear Rogers
Oklahoma 2026 wide receiver recruit Jahsiear Rogers / Jahsiear Rogers via social media

Rogers visited Norman last weekend to attend the Sooners’ home game against Ole Miss. The Rebels upset OU 34-26, but Rogers apparently was impressed with several areas of the Oklahoma football program.

“Definitely the fans,” Rogers said. “The relationship the coaches have with the players and myself. Coach (Brent) Venables is a great guy all around.”

He decommitted from Penn State following the recent firing of Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin

Rogers committed to Franklin and Penn State in July 2024 and taken several visits to the school before this season began.

He is Oklahoma's 22nd verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, OU currently has the No. 18-ranked recruiting class in the nation. That class includes 10 offensive prospects: quarterback Bowe Bentley, wideouts Daniel Odom, Xavier Okwufulueze, Brayden Allen and Rogers, tight ends Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer, running back DeZephen Walker and offensive linemen Deacon Schmitt and Noah Best.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John E. Hoover
