Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Pushing for 2026 4-star Wide Receiver
While Oklahoma’s 2025 team saw its first loss of the season on Saturday, the Sooners added to their momentum on the recruiting trail last week.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Oklahoma snags 4-star linebacker from Florida
The Sooners added to their 2026 class on Friday, landing a pledge from linebacker Jacob Curry.
In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Curry is the No. 411 overall prospect and the No. 32 safety in the Class of 2026. Curry registered 101 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Curry took an official visit to Oklahoma on Sept. 20, when the Sooners beat Auburn 24-17 in their SEC opener. Two weeks after that, the linebacker visited Ohio State — but ultimately, his visit to Columbus didn’t sway him away from committing to OU.
Other major programs that pursued Curry include Florida State, Baylor, Northwestern and Wake Forest.
Sooners pursuing former Iowa State pledge
Ohio native Milan Parris, a consensus 4-star wide receiver from the 2026 class, decommitted from Iowa State on Tuesday, and the Sooners are now a contender for him.
Per 247Sports, Parris is the No. 159 player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 21 wide receiver.
As a junior in 2024, Parris caught 28 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 21.3 yards per reception.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma Tumbles in Polls Following Red River Reality Check
- Oklahoma's Fatal Flaw Was Finally Exposed in the Cotton Bowl
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Parris a “touchdown machine.”
“Offers up a monster catch radius not only with his length, but also his jumps and coordination as he can turn 50-50 balls into easy rebounds,” Ivins said. “Treats blocking like it's a necessity and will drive defenders into the turf as he works to open up run lanes for teammates.”
Parris took an official visit to Norman last week, when the Sooners beat Kent State 44-0. Parris visited Eugene, OR, on Saturday when the Ducks hosted Indiana, and he has a visit scheduled to Miami on Oct. 25, per 247Sports.
Where do OU’s 2026, 2027 classes stand?
The Sooners now have 21 players committed from the Class of 2026 after Curry’s pledge, and they are ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.
Per 247Sports, only four of Oklahoma’s commits are graded as 4-stars: edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom.
As for 2027, Oklahoma’s class is the best of the best.
The Sooners have five players — offensive linemen Kaeden Penny, Cooper Hackett and Luke Wilson, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn and defensive back Mikhail McCreary — committed from the recruiting cycle. Penny, Hackett, Dezeurn and McCreary are all ranked as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.
OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, ahead of Penn State and Miami.