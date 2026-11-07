Oklahoma-Florida Game Day Central: Can the Sooners Survive The Swamp?

Oklahoma hopes to make the most of unfortunate circumstances in Gainesville.

Jason Witten was appointed interim offensive coordinator by Brent Venables following the OU coach's decision to move on from Ben Arbuckle.

It's a big moment for Witten, who only joined Oklahoma's staff as tight ends coach this past offseason. Witten has big aspirations for his coaching career, and he'll be able to close his first season as a collegiate position coach with a four-game run as play-caller.

Regardless of the performance of the offense, Venables' defense needs a bounce-back performance against the Gators if OU looks to follow its pattern of following every defeat with a victory in 2026.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Florida

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. Date: Nov. 7

Nov. 7 Time: 6:45 p.m.

6:45 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Jason Witten Takes Control

The performance against South Carolina forced Venables' hand.

A change had to happen, and the final four games of the regular season will serve as an audition for the legendary tight end.

Things won't rest solely on Witten's shoulders. Venables said the entire offensive staff will play a role in getting the team ready to take on Florida's defense. Witten can't install a new offense in a week, but he'll get the opportunity to show that Oklahoma is better than the product Arbuckle put on the field every week.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Crossing One Off the List

Oklahoma fans live a charmed life.

The Sooners are college football royalty, and the Crimson and Cream have played in iconic venues across the nation.

But they've never made the trip to The Swamp.

Saturday's contest represents another bucket-list trip that OU has been able to embark on since moving to the SEC.

Oklahoma has now taken its fanbase to Death Valley in Baton Rouge, between the hedges in Athens, to The Grove in Oxford and even introduced its fans to the cowbells in Starkville.

OU has conquered Tallahassee and gone to war in Miami, but now it will be able to say it's truly seen everything the Sunshine State has to offer.

Quarterback Carousel

Florida, like Oklahoma, has endured its own share of up-and-down play at quarterback.

Jon Sumrall is reportedly set to roll with Tramell Jones Jr., who took down Texas in Austin in his first start for the Gators.

Venables' defense isn't one that a new starter ever wants to see. OU's defense has a chance to help its offense by confusing Jones and giving Witten, Mateer and the crew excellent field position if they can force mistakes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.