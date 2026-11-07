Oklahoma-Florida Game Day Central: Can the Sooners Survive The Swamp?
In this story:
Oklahoma hopes to make the most of unfortunate circumstances in Gainesville.
Jason Witten was appointed interim offensive coordinator by Brent Venables following the OU coach's decision to move on from Ben Arbuckle.
It's a big moment for Witten, who only joined Oklahoma's staff as tight ends coach this past offseason. Witten has big aspirations for his coaching career, and he'll be able to close his first season as a collegiate position coach with a four-game run as play-caller.
Regardless of the performance of the offense, Venables' defense needs a bounce-back performance against the Gators if OU looks to follow its pattern of following every defeat with a victory in 2026.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Florida
- Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
- Date: Nov. 7
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- Channel: SEC Network
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
Jason Witten Takes Control
The performance against South Carolina forced Venables' hand.
A change had to happen, and the final four games of the regular season will serve as an audition for the legendary tight end.
Things won't rest solely on Witten's shoulders. Venables said the entire offensive staff will play a role in getting the team ready to take on Florida's defense. Witten can't install a new offense in a week, but he'll get the opportunity to show that Oklahoma is better than the product Arbuckle put on the field every week.
Crossing One Off the List
Oklahoma fans live a charmed life.
The Sooners are college football royalty, and the Crimson and Cream have played in iconic venues across the nation.
But they've never made the trip to The Swamp.
Saturday's contest represents another bucket-list trip that OU has been able to embark on since moving to the SEC.
Oklahoma has now taken its fanbase to Death Valley in Baton Rouge, between the hedges in Athens, to The Grove in Oxford and even introduced its fans to the cowbells in Starkville.
OU has conquered Tallahassee and gone to war in Miami, but now it will be able to say it's truly seen everything the Sunshine State has to offer.
Quarterback Carousel
Florida, like Oklahoma, has endured its own share of up-and-down play at quarterback.
Jon Sumrall is reportedly set to roll with Tramell Jones Jr., who took down Texas in Austin in his first start for the Gators.
Venables' defense isn't one that a new starter ever wants to see. OU's defense has a chance to help its offense by confusing Jones and giving Witten, Mateer and the crew excellent field position if they can force mistakes.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman