Oklahoma Football GameDay Policies & Procedures

Tips, pointers and suggestions for what Sooner Nation can expect if they're attending week's game in Norman.

Oklahoma has set up a one-stop shop to enhance fans’ gameday experience, and it all starts with the Oklahoma Sooners app.

For download options, click here:

TAILGATING POLICIES

Tailgating on football game days is a wonderful and long-standing tradition at the University of Oklahoma. The University’s tailgating policy is designed to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of game day patrons, the safety, security, and well-being of all people associated with game day activities and the safeguarding and preservation of all public property under the management of the University.

The university strongly encourages wearing a face mask while inside university buildings and athletic facilities. The U.S. Department of Transportation requires individuals to wear face masks while on buses/shuttles – NO TOLERANCE. Visit OU.edu/together for more information.

The setting up of tents, awnings, and similar equipment may commence at noon on the day immediately preceding the game, most typically on Friday for a Saturday game. Space may be occupied between 8:00 am and noon, but stakes may NOT go into the ground until noon. Space may NOT be occupied or reserved before 8:00 am. All items must be taken down and removed by noon on the day immediately following the game, typically Sunday. Abandoned tents may be at risk of damage or theft.

Any such items that are set up outside of this timeframe or that collapse or are blown off their sites will be removed by the university. The University Operations Office, (405) 325-0727, may be contacted for information about how items may be recovered. Items not claimed within a reasonable time may be disposed of by the University at its discretion.

Tents, awnings, and similar equipment must be securely anchored. Stakes may not be longer than 12 inches to avoid interfering with underground utilities.

to avoid interfering with underground utilities. Tents must be set up no closer than three feet from either side of sidewalks.



Tents, awnings, generators, similar items, and tailgating activities of any kind are not allowed within three feet of either side of sidewalks. Any items obstructing sidewalks must be moved or will be removed by the University.



Tents must be set up no closer than 10 feet from any University building. Tents larger than 400 square feet require a permit , contact Fire@ou.edu.

, contact Fire@ou.edu. Tents, awnings, similar items, and tailgating activities of any kind are not allowed at several locations including, but not limited to, the North and South Ovals, Jacobson Hall and Carpenter Hall lawns, Heisman Park, Burr Park, Headington Park, Oliver Walk, Brooks Mall and areas adjacent to Brooks Mall including the lawn north of the stadium and lawn south of Wagner Hall, the NE corner of Lindsey and Jenkins Streets, Residential Colleges lawn, and all student residential areas, (Student groups permitted by the department of Campus Scheduling will be allowed near residential areas.) See prohibited activities map.

Tailgating activity that takes up vacant parking spaces or otherwise interferes with vehicle movement within a parking lot is prohibited. In order to protect parking lot surfaces, tents, awnings, and similar items that require ground stakes are prohibited.

The University will provide and locate portable toilets at convenient locations around the grounds. Individuals, groups or businesses are prohibited from moving the portable toilets or bringing or arranging the delivery of their own toilets.

Generators may be used so long as they do not damage University property; if a generator is placed on a grassy area it must rest on a board or other hard material to protect the grass and soil beneath. Generators cannot be placed within three feet of either side of a sidewalk, or within 10 feet of a building.

The hooking into, connecting to, or similar use of University utilities and/or television or communication cable services is prohibited.

Food and beverages shall be for personal consumption only. Sales are prohibited.

Open flames are prohibited; gas and charcoal grills with covers are permitted. Gas and charcoal grills are prohibited in ALL University parking garages. Grills cannot be left unattended. It is the responsibility of the individual to provide a fireproof container for the disposal of coals and remove said container from university premises.

Corporate or commercially sponsored tailgates are prohibited except in designated locations. Those who wish to organize and provide such sites should contact Sooner Sports Properties at (405) 325-2148.

Companies are prohibited from issuing free or sample products without being properly licensed by the University. The University Campus Scheduling Office, (405) 325-212 or scheduling@ou.edu, may be contacted for information.

Small non-University vehicles such as golf carts, all-terrain vehicles, and the like are prohibited on campus, and are subject to impound. Bicycles must be parked at bike racks.

Trailers and vehicles are prohibited from parking on the grass. Trailer parking is allowed at any ‘paid’ lot - permits are NOT required. Permit Lots - permits ARE required. A permit is required for the vehicle; an additional permit is required for the trailer.

The use of any tobacco product is strictly prohibited on all University property.

Except as may be specifically authorized by University Administration, the operation of drones/unmanned aircraft systems on University property is prohibited on home football game days.

For more on tailgating, visit SoonerSports.com/tailgating

OKLAHOMA MEMORIAL STADIUM A TO Z

Alcohol Service Policy

Beer is served stadium wide at portable concession stands. Service begins when gates open (2.0 hours prior to kickoff) and is discontinued at the conclusion of the 3rd quarter. All guests must be 21 years of age to purchase an alcoholic beverage. A valid ID is required for purchase. There is a two (2) alcoholic beverage limit per person, per ID, per transaction. Alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium gates nor can outside alcohol be brought into the stadium on game day.

Apple Pay

All concession and retail stands in the stadium accept Apple Pay as a payment method when buying food, beverages and gameday gear. Make fast and secure purchases using your credit or debit card with Apple Pay.

#ArriveSooner

Fans are encouraged to #ArriveSooner to avoid delays into the gates with new enhanced screenings. To help expedite screening, fans are also encouraged to not bring bags.

ATM

Section 52 (South End Zone)

Section 33 (East Concourse)

Cameras

Point-and-shoot cameras with lenses shorter than six inches are permissible. No video cameras, detachable lenses, professional camera equipment or long telephoto lenses are allowed.

Chair Back Sales/Rental

Sooner Seats are available on a season lease for $55 after July 1. The price increases to $60 after August 1. For more information, visit SoonerSeats.com.

Concessions

Concession stands are located throughout the stadium. No outside food or beverages are permitted.

Disability Seating

The Athletics Ticket Office on the plaza level of the Asp Ave. Parking Facility immediately west of the stadium will have a window dedicated to ADA/Wheelchair ticket exchange on game day. Fans may also call (800) 456-GoOU. Availability is limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-served.

Drones

Except as may be specifically authorized by University Administration, the operation of drones/unmanned aircraft systems on University property is prohibited on home football game days.

Evacuation

In case of evacuation, instructions will be relayed via the public address system and video boards. Gate personnel and ushers will assist fans in exiting the stadium.

Express Lanes

Express lanes are located at all gates to expedite entry for patrons bringing no items into the stadium.

Fan Conduct

Cheer like a Champion. OU Athletics expects all its guests to treat each other with respect and courtesy. Fans are reminded to conduct themselves appropriately and refrain from inappropriate comments and actions while in attendance. Fans may not enter the playing surface at any time or risk up to prosecution for trespassing and interfering with the game.

First Aid

The Norman Regional Gomer Jones Medical Facility is located at the north end of the stadium near Section 19 on the ground level.

Game Day Info

Guest services kiosks to address questions or concerns are located in the four corners of the stadium at Gates 1, 5, 7 and 11/12 as well as on the 2nd level south end zone concourse near Section 32. Digital ticket assistance tents are located outside of Gates 5 and 7.

Gates Open

All gates open two hours prior to kickoff.

Game Programs

Official game programs are available on the SoonerSports2Go app.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, guests will be advised to seek shelter immediately; please follow instructions of game day ushers

and staff.

Lost and Found

Lost items recovered during the game will be delivered to the Game Day Operations office on the north side of the stadium near Section 9 until one hour after the game. After the game, all unclaimed items are turned over to OU Facilities Management. Phone: (405) 325-6953.

Lost Sooners

Parents/guardians with a lost child or person should contact the nearest police officer or event staff member. If a child gets separated, he/she should notify the nearest police officer or event staff member. Pick up a Tag-A-Sooner wristband at any guest services kiosk. The wristband allows a parent or guardian to fill out section, row, and seat number in case the person becomes separated from their party. This is a free service for all fans.

Masks

Face masks are strongly encouraged for all fans attending events, especially indoors, in elevators and in large groups of people. Disposable masks are available at each entry gate and at all guest services stations. Masks may be required in certain areas of the stadium. Please follow the directions of staff and signage.

Merchandise

Fanatics is a proud partner of OU Athletics and offers a wide variety of merchandise throughout the stadium. The Sooner Shop, a Fanatics Experience, has locations on the SE and SW corners.

Download the new Oklahoma Mobile ID App so you can carry a digital version of your ID on your smartphone everywhere you go. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Use your Mobile ID at concession stands in premium areas such as the MidFirst Bank Club, Valero Club and Santee Lounge at home football games this year to experience a contactless, secure way to validate your identity.

Nursing Mothers

Fans who need to nurse their infant may do so in family restrooms located on the north end zone ADA space adjacent to Gomer Jones (Section 19), Nursing mother rooms on level 2 and 4 of the South End zone concourses or the family restrooms on the east main concourse of the stadium.

Parking

Visit SoonerSports.com/Parking

Party at the Palace

The Party at the Palace, Presented by Allstate (formerly Sooner Fan Fest), is an interactive fan entertainment area held prior to each home football game on the lawn immediately north of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Party at the Palace opens three-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff and closes a half hour prior to game time.

Re-Entry Policy

Re-entry to the stadium is not permissible. Please see the CSC gate supervisor if there is a medical or family emergency.

See Something, Say Something and Fan Experience Issues

The University of Oklahoma and Department of Homeland Security want you to enjoy your game day experience. You play an important role in creating an enjoyable experience at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. If you see something suspicious, say something to local authorities located throughout the stadium. If you have any comments and suggestions that can help improve your game day experience or if you are having an issue on game day, scan the digital seat QR code on your seat or in your suite to file a report.

Telephone Numbers

Game Operations Hotline: (405) 325-0587

Gomer Jones Medical Facility: (405) 325-8470

OUPD Dispatch: (405) 325-2864

Ticket Information

Call (800) 456-GoOU | SoonerSports.com/tickets

All patrons regardless of age (including infants) are required to have a ticket for entry into the stadium.

The OU Athletics Ticket Office is located on street level immediately west of the stadium. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On game day, the ticket office opens at least three hours prior to kickoff. Will call is located in the main ticket office. Photo ID is required to receive tickets. Will call is open at least three hours prior to kickoff on game days.

Please have your tickets in hand before arriving at the gate. All tickets contain barcodes which are scanned to allow entry into the stadium. Do not remove the stub containing the barcode from the ticket and confirm that a barcode is present prior to arriving. If your ticket is damaged and cannot be scanned, please visit one of the ticket resolution centers at Gates 5 and 7, or at the main ticket office. Mobile tickets may require re-printing for proper entry.

Ticket Marketplace

StubHub is the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Sooners. StubHub allows you to buy and sell tickets with other Sooner fans. All orders are covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee.

Tobacco Use

The Board of Regents has established a Tobacco Free Policy. All properties and facilities of the University of Oklahoma, regardless of campus or location, are tobacco, electronic cigarette and vaping device free.

The use of all tobacco products, including but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is strictly prohibited anywhere on University grounds or campuses.